Dogan London Introduces the Heritage Collection for Modern Living

A refined expression of British craftsmanship, the Angela Chair pairs sculpted timber with tailored leather upholstery, bringing quiet elegance to any interior setting.

Where timeless craftsmanship meets present-day design; a collection shaped by heritage, made for spaces with character and soul.

The Heritage Collection is our way of honouring timeless British making—pieces shaped with intention, built to last, and designed to bring calm, character and soul to modern interiors.” — Joe C Dogan

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogan London proudly unveils its Heritage Collection, a considered body of work that celebrates British craftsmanship through refined materials, timeless silhouettes and an unwavering respect for tradition. Guided by founder Joe C Dogan and designed by Emre Pektas, the collection reflects the studio’s belief in furniture that is honest, enduring and quietly expressive.

The Heritage Collection is shaped by a deep appreciation for the past—classic proportions, authentic joinery, and the subtle character of hand-finished timber—balanced with the needs of contemporary living. Each piece has been thoughtfully created to bring warmth, integrity and a sense of grounding to modern interiors, from residential spaces to boutique hospitality settings.

Designer Emre Pektas focused on gentle curves, tactile surfaces and the natural rhythm of wood grain, ensuring every detail feels intentional and balanced. His architectural approach brings a calm clarity to the collection: soft radiuses, tapered lines and upholstery tailored with a quiet precision that enhances each silhouette without overpowering it.

The collection features statement pieces that anchor the narrative of Dogan London’s heritage-led ethos: the Whitmore Sofa, defined by its sculpted form and elegant poise; the Redford Bar Stool, blending traditional joinery with a modern, elongated profile; the Hawthorne Dining Table, crafted to highlight the beauty of natural timber and timeless proportion; the Fairchild Coffee Table, a study in refined simplicity; and the Bramwell Side Table, designed with subtle detailing and everyday practicality in mind. Alongside these, the Ashford Round Chair introduces a gentle curvature ideal for intimate dining settings, while the Angela Chair—already a beloved favourite within the studio’s portfolio—adds a striking yet understated presence, refined to perfection for this collection.

“We wanted to create work that feels familiar yet fresh,” says Joe C Dogan. “Heritage is not a fixed idea; it evolves as we reinterpret the values that shaped us—craftsmanship, patience, and respect for materials.”

Designer Emre Pektas notes: “Each piece has been designed to stand quietly with confidence. True craftsmanship should feel effortless to the eye, even when it demands countless hours behind the scenes.”

Crafted across Dogan London’s specialist workshops in London, Istanbul and Izmir, the Heritage Collection is produced through a collaborative process rooted in precision and care. Traditional woodworking methods are paired with modern fabrication techniques, ensuring every joint, curve and finish meets the studio’s rigorous standards for longevity and refinement.

The collection arrives at a time when designers and clients increasingly seek authenticity—furniture with soul, genuine materiality and meaningful design intent. The Heritage Collection answers this call with pieces that feel timeless, versatile and made to endure. Its understated aesthetic allows individual items to sit comfortably within a range of interior styles, while its construction reflects Dogan London’s ongoing commitment to responsible, quality-led making.

Over the coming months, the collection will be showcased through private previews, designer presentations and selected editorial features. Trade partners, journalists and interior designers are warmly invited to discover the collection in person, explore bespoke finish options or commission tailored variations for upcoming projects.

With this release, Dogan London reaffirms its dedication to placing British-inspired craftsmanship on the global stage and celebrates the collective artistry of the makers who bring each piece to life.

For further information, imagery or to arrange a studio visit, please contact Dogan London.

We welcome designers, specifiers and collaborators to reach out directly.

Bespoke Furniture from Vision to Reality every piece of furniture starts with a vision—a vision born from decades of experience, passion, and craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.