Pasadena Dentist Encourages Parents to Schedule Post-Holiday Checkups Due to Increase in Children’s Cavity Cases

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the holiday season bringing an increase in sugary treats, skipped brushing routines, and late-night snacking, Leslie Carpenter DDS – Family Dentist Pasadena is alerting parents to a noticeable rise in children’s cavity cases every January. To help local families start 2026 with healthier habits, the practice is encouraging early scheduling for post-holiday dental checkups.According to Dr. Carpenter, the weeks following Christmas and New Year’s consistently bring an uptick in pediatric patients needing fillings, deep cleanings, and early intervention treatments. “Between holiday desserts, hot cocoa, candy canes, and disrupted routines, children are more vulnerable to plaque buildup and tooth decay during December,” she said. “Scheduling a checkup right after the holidays is one of the best steps parents can take to protect their child’s long-term oral health.”Increased Cavity Risks During DecemberDentists nationwide have reported higher-than-average decay rates among children during winter months, especially in households celebrating Christmas and end-of-year festivities. Sticky sweets like caramel, chocolates, and baked goods tend to cling to teeth, creating ideal conditions for bacteria to thrive.In Pasadena and surrounding communities—including South Pasadena, San Marino, and Altadena—families often juggle travel, events, and school breaks. Dr. Carpenter notes that this leads to irregular brushing schedules and less supervision for younger children.“Kids don’t always remember to brush when their normal routine is disrupted,” Dr. Carpenter explained. “A simple fluoride treatment or professional cleaning in January can prevent more serious issues later.”Leslie Carpenter DDS Launches Post-Holiday Preventive Care PushTo meet increased seasonal demand, Leslie Carpenter DDS is opening additional January appointment slots focused on pediatric cleanings, cavity screenings, and preventive treatments. As a trusted family dentist in Pasadena , the practice emphasizes gentle care, early detection, and patient comfort for children of all ages.Parents booking early are encouraged to bring in siblings together to minimize scheduling stress during back-to-school season. The clinic has also expanded its patient education materials to include tips for restoring healthy brushing habits after the holidays.Expert Guidance for ParentsDr. Carpenter recommends that families follow three key steps as they transition out of the holiday season:Re-establish a consistent brushing and flossing routine. Children should brush twice a day for two minutes.Limit leftover holiday sweets. Save desserts for after meals rather than as all-day snacks.Schedule a January checkup. Early detection helps avoid more extensive dental treatments in the months ahead.“Parents are often surprised by how quickly cavities can form in children,” noted Dr. Carpenter. “A routine checkup can make all the difference as we move into the new year.”Call to ActionParents interested in preventive care or scheduling a January checkup can learn more or contact the office directly through the Leslie Carpenter DDS Google Business Profile.About Leslie Carpenter DDS – Family Dentist PasadenaWith more than 30 years of clinical experience, Leslie Carpenter DDS provides comprehensive family dental care to patients in Pasadena, South Pasadena, San Marino, Altadena, and surrounding areas. The practice specializes in pediatric dentistry, preventive dental care, cleanings, dental implants, dentures, wisdom teeth removal, and gentle treatment for patients of all ages. Dr. Carpenter and her team prioritize comfort, education, and long-term oral health for every family they serve.

