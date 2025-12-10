Gov. Henry McMaster to Chair Meeting of Homeland Security Advisory Council

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will chair a meeting of President Donald J. Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC) tomorrow, Wednesday, December 10, at 9:00 AM. The governor was appointed chair of HSAC by President Trump in April, and the first meeting was held on July 2, 2025.

The meeting will be accessible via live stream. Members of the media interested in registering for the live stream should provide their full name and email address to HSAC@hq.dhs.gov.

Formed on March 19, 2002, HSAC leverages the experience, expertise, and national and global connections of its membership to provide the Secretary of Homeland Security with real-time, real-world, and independent advice on homeland security operations. This new-look, America First HSAC will draw upon a deep well of public and private sector experience from homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda. To learn more about HSAC, visit here.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council

WHAT: Homeland Security Advisory Council Meeting

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 10, at 9:00 AM

WHERE: Department of Homeland Security Headquarters on the St. Elizabeths Campus, 1790 Ash Street SE, Washington, D.C.