GPS DataViz and LOVB Elevate Athlete Performance and Wellness Across Professional Women’s Volleyball

LOVB and GPS DataViz

LOVB will be utilizing GPS DataViz machine learning and AI technology to drive performance insights across the league

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPS DataViz , a leader in integrated athlete performance intelligence, today announced a new customer, League One Volleyball ( LOVB ), the groundbreaking professional women’s volleyball league redefining the athlete experience from youth to pro. This solution will empower LOVB’s pro athletes and performance staff with advanced data insights designed to optimize performance, reduce injury risk, and support a truly holistic approach to athlete development.LOVB teams will leverage GPS DataViz’s state-of-the-art performance analytics platform—centralizing wearable data, training load metrics, wellness inputs, match outputs, and medical information into an intuitive, unified ecosystem. By providing complete visibility into an athlete’s physical demands and training needs, LOVB will be able to enhance decision-making around training periodization, match preparation, health strategy, and long-term athlete sustainability.“At LOVB, our mission is to build a high-performance culture that puts athlete well-being at the center,” said Katherine Henry, Head of Pro Health & Wellness at LOVB. “GPS DataViz gives our performance, medical, and coaching teams a level of clarity and integration we haven’t had before. By connecting the dots between workload, training, and health, we’re able to proactively reduce injury risk and support our athletes in becoming the best—and healthiest—versions of themselves.”The GPS DataViz platform will streamline communication across LOVB’s multidisciplinary staff, ensuring that coaches, performance scientists, strength and conditioning staff, and medical practitioners are aligned around shared, real-time insights. This unified approach enhances both daily decision-making and long-term athlete planning, creating a more informed and collaborative environment for player care.“We are thrilled to work with an organization as forward-thinking and athlete-centric as LOVB,” said Marc Kerrest, CEO of GPS DataViz. “LOVB’s commitment to redefining pro volleyball aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify complex data and make it actionable. Together, we’ll empower every athlete and practitioner with intelligent tools that enhance performance, reduce preventable injuries, and support holistic health across an entire season.”This begins with the upcoming LOVB pro season, with GPS DataViz supporting all professional teams across their training, travel, and competitive schedules.About LOVBFounded in 2020, LOVB’s mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB launched the first serve of its pro league in January 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including American silver medalists and players from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB as it embarks on its second season, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, Salt Lake, and soon to be Los Angeles, and Minnesota, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram About GPS DataVizGPS DataViz is a performance intelligence platform built for sports organizations, providing integrated dashboards that centralize athlete data from wearables, testing systems, and wellness tools. By simplifying complex data ecosystems, GPS DataViz enables teams to make smarter, faster, and more collaborative decisions that drive performance and protect athlete health.

