Richland County Clerk's Office closing for in-person assistance today at 2:30 PM.

The Richland County Clerk's Office will be closing for in-person assistance today at 2:30 PM. Patron assistance via phone, email, and e-filing will be provided.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.