Nathans Investigations Sees Rising Demand for Private Investigator Services in Tampa and Hillsborough County

Nathans Investigations – Florida’s Leading Private Investigation Agency

Florida residents and attorneys seek licensed private investigators in Tampa and Hillsborough County for family law and online fraud cases.

We’re seeing more Tampa residents seeking legally admissible evidence, bank and asset searches, and discreet surveillance to protect their families and assets.” — Eric Nathan

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathans Investigations, a veteran-owned private investigation firm serving clients throughout Florida, reports a 28 percent increase in case inquiries over the past year. The surge is driven by rising family law disputes and online scam-related cases across Tampa and Hillsborough County.

Internal data from Nathans Investigations shows that most new requests involve child custody investigations, bank and asset searches, and online investigative services. This trend reflects growing concerns among residents and attorneys regarding digital deception, financial disputes, and the need for legally admissible evidence in family court matters.

“Family law and online deception cases have become increasingly complex as more daily activity moves online,” said award-winning private investigator Eric Nathan, founder of Nathans Investigations and a Certified International Investigator. “As a result, we are seeing greater demand for legally defensible evidence, discreet surveillance, and asset searches to protect families and financial interests. Residents and attorneys across Florida, including Tampa, rely on our licensed private investigators to navigate these sensitive matters safely and discreetly.”

Over the past 12 months, family law and child custody investigations handled by Nathans Investigations increased by 34 percent. Online scam and digital impersonation cases rose by 22 percent in the Tampa area, while bank and asset search requests increased by 19 percent, often linked to divorce proceedings and financial disputes. These trends mirror broader statewide increases in cyber-related fraud and family court filings across Florida.

Residents, attorneys, and businesses most often seek investigative assistance for family law and child custody matters, asset and bank searches, social media and online investigations, and corporate fraud or employee misconduct cases.

Nathans Investigations advises individuals seeking private investigator services to document all relevant information, including screenshots and timestamps, and to work with a licensed Florida private investigator to ensure evidence remains court-admissible. The firm cautions against conducting independent investigations, which can compromise legal outcomes, and encourages discreet, professional support in sensitive family law and financial matters.

“Attempting sensitive investigations without professional guidance can negatively impact a case,” Nathan added. “Our role is to conduct investigations legally, discreetly, and with the highest professional standards.”

Nathans Investigations holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, is a verified Veteran-Owned Business, and has been featured on NPR's Morning Edition, Freakonomics Radio, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and The National Law Review.

About Nathans Investigations

Nathans Investigations is a veteran-owned private investigation firm serving clients throughout Florida, including Tampa and Hillsborough County. The firm specializes in surveillance, family law and child custody investigations, online and social media investigations, asset and bank searches, and litigation support. Nathans Investigations is recognized for accuracy, ethical investigative practices, and strict confidentiality. Residents and attorneys seeking professional and discreet private investigator services in Tampa or across the state rely on the firm for expert guidance and legally defensible results.

