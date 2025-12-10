Submit Release
New Powerful Poetry Collection Onstage Offers an Unfiltered Look at the Female Experience

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alina Ayoub has released Onstage, a collection of poetry and reflections that allow you to feel the messy, beautiful feelings that come along with growing into a woman. Blending lyrical storytelling with honest self-inquiry, the collection speaks directly to readers and listeners who connect with coming-of-age narratives, women’s experiences, and self- reflection.

Onstage centers around the metaphor of a stage, inviting readers to step beyond the roles they perform for the world and into the private, often hidden emotional spaces backstage. Through poems and short reflections, Ayoub explores self-discovery, heartbreak, resilience, and the quiet work of learning to accept yourself fully.

“This book is for every girl or woman who has ever felt like she was performing—trying to be everything to everyone. I want my reader to feel seen,” Ayoub says. “Behind the curtain, we’re layered, complicated, and deserving of gentleness. Onstage is meant to honor our younger selves, the women we are today, and the women we will become.”

Ayoub’s background in linguistics, communication, and creative expression shapes the collection’s voice—raw, intimate, and intentionally crafted for readers who love reflective writing, modern poetry, and personal storytelling. The book resonates with readers of all backgrounds, ages, and perspectives.
Whether navigating identity, relationships, self-worth, or the tender in-between spaces of young adulthood, Onstage offers a mirror for women and girls who want to feel seen, understood, and uplifted in their evolving stories.
Onstage is available in hardcover and e-book formats. Retailer links can be found at AlinaAyoub.com.

About the Author
Alina Ayoub is a writer and poet whose work centers vulnerability, womanhood, and the emotional landscapes of growing older. With a background in linguistics and communication, she blends honest storytelling with a lyrical voice that invites readers to reflect on their own evolving identities. Onstage is her debut poetry and reflection book.
