ImpactGulf Announces Zero-Cost Sustainability Access Model for Community Leaders

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImpactGulf , the Masdar City–based sustainability and digital innovation company, today announced the next major evolution of its flagship platform G4Green , a B2B2C sustainability engagement platform built to activate corporate and community-level climate action. The new business model provides cities, municipalities, communities, free zones, and sustainability initiatives with full access to the Green Leader Dashboard at no annual cost.At the heart of this new model is G4Green’s Dual Publishing Approach, an innovative framework built on two interconnected pillars:a Sustainability Data Management stream that structures, tracks, and drives sustainability performance across networks, and a Public-Facing Impact Stream that publishes verified achievements into a credible, searchable public environment.By combining these two streams, the Dual Publishing Approach enables leading organisations to engage their suppliers and member companies in sustainability internally, while allowing these companies to showcase their verified progress externally. ImpactGulf uses this model to move beyond traditional SaaS, offering the Green Leader Dashboard free of charge to eligible public-sector and community organisations, as revenue is generated solely through optional corporate visibility services.A Collaborative Business Model Built for Collective ProgressThe Dual Publishing Approach is built on the foundation of a collaborative business model that aligns the interests of leading organisations with those of their supplier and member companies. Corporate and community leaders use the platform to mobilise and guide their networks and supply chains, while participating companies — the Green Stars — contribute to the system by selecting the services that help them advance: improving their Green Rating, tracking KPIs, enhancing visibility, or accessing verification support.This creates a shared-value cycle in which community actors can drive sustainability at no cost, and companies invest only in the tools that strengthen their own performance. The result is a self-sustaining ecosystem where both sides collaborate toward the noble goal of accelerating credible, verifiable sustainability action across entire networks.A New Era of Technology-Driven Sustainability EngagementAlongside this business model, the latest evolution of G4Green introduces a suite of technological advancements that significantly enhance the platform’s ability to drive measurable sustainability progress. These include AI-enabled sustainability profile building, which transforms unstructured ESG information into clear, comparable, and publicly visible company profiles; an Earthood-certified Green Rating, delivered in partnership with Earthood, a global sustainability auditing firm, to provide a unified and transparent performance benchmark; an integrated Green KPI module that allows networks to set, track, and verify progress across their member companies; and blockchain-secured Impact Tokens designed to incentivise real action and reward verified performance.CEO Yassin Nasri: Removing Financial Barriers to Unlock Participation“We removed financial barriers because climate action depends on participation — not paywalls,” said Yassin Nasri, CEO of ImpactGulf.He emphasised the significance of this shift by noting that “most sustainability dashboards come with annual fees in the five- to six-digit range, which limits their reach and prevents true sustainability engagement from penetrating deep into society. Cities and communities want to mobilise their networks, yet costly and complex ESG tools hold them back. G4Green disrupts that model entirely by introducing a free, easy-to-use, participation-driven approach.”Nasri added:“Being freed from high platform costs, Community and Corporate Leaders can finally redirect resources to what truly matters — funding blockchain-secured Impact Tokens and linking them directly to KPI performance. This creates a powerful incentive engine that rewards measurable sustainability action across entire networks. Our success is tied directly to the progress of the companies we support.”CTO Zeeshan Asif: Built to Scale Across Countries and Corporate Networks“The platform is engineered so that the free model can scale across countries, cities, and corporate networks,” said Zeeshan Asif, CTO of ImpactGulf.“We built G4Green with modular architecture, AI-driven governance, blockchain-enabled incentives, and KPI automation — specifically so the free model could scale. Whether a city onboards 100 companies or 10,000, the platform remains efficient and secure.”He confirmed ongoing development efforts that utilise AI and blockchain to enhance the customer experience while maintaining the highest levels of transparency, data integrity, traceability, and security.

