AI in Sports Market to Hit $29.7 Bn by 2032 with Fast 30.1% CAGR Growth

AI in Sports is transforming performance analytics, fan engagement, and operations—driving rapid global adoption across teams, leagues, & sports tech platforms.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market AI in Sports Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Data Analytics, Others), by Application (Game Planning, Game Strategies, Performance Improvement, Injury Prevention, Sports Recruitment, Others), by Game Type (Football, Cricket, Tennis, Basketball, Baseball, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global artificial intelligence (AI) in sports market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2032.The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Market is experiencing rapid transformation as teams, leagues, and sports organizations adopt advanced technologies to enhance performance and decision-making. AI-powered systems are increasingly used for player tracking, injury prediction, strategy optimization, and training efficiency, enabling teams to achieve a competitive edge. Rising digitalization and data availability are accelerating AI's role in performance analytics and player health monitoring.Beyond on-field optimization, AI is reshaping fan engagement and commercial strategies. Sports broadcasters, streaming platforms, and stadium operators are leveraging AI for personalized content, automated highlights, smart ticketing, and immersive fan experiences. As AI integrates deeply into sports ecosystems, the market is positioned for strong growth driven by innovation in computer vision, machine learning, and wearable technologies. The market is driven by increasing demand for real-time player performance analysis. Coaches and analysts rely on AI tools to interpret large volumes of data from sensors, cameras, and wearables, helping optimize training and in-game decisions.Injury prevention and health analytics are major growth drivers. AI models can detect physical stress patterns and predict injury risks with high accuracy, helping teams reduce downtime and enhance player longevity.Another significant factor is the rising adoption of AI-powered fan engagement solutions. From automated match highlights to personalized recommendations, AI enhances viewership experiences across digital channels, boosting fan retention and monetization.The commercialization of sports is encouraging AI integration in stadium operations. Smart stadiums are implementing AI for crowd management, security surveillance, ticketing automation, and energy optimization, improving operational efficiency.Despite strong growth, the market faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, high implementation costs, and the need for skilled professionals capable of managing AI infrastructure. However, advancements in cloud platforms and affordable analytics tools are expected to reduce these barriers progressively. The AI in Sports Market is segmented by solution (software, services), technology (machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing), application (performance analysis, coaching, injury prevention, fan engagement, sports production), and end user (teams, leagues, broadcasters, sports academies). Software solutions dominate due to high demand for real-time analytics and video analysis platforms.On the basis of deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share of the AI in Sports market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This preference is primarily due to the enhanced security and control that on-premise systems offer, making them highly suitable for organizations handling sensitive player data, performance analytics, and proprietary strategies. These benefits continue to drive strong demand for this segment across global markets.However, the cloud segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This surge is largely attributed to the increasing adoption of wireless networks and the growing reliance on cloud-based platforms for data storage, analysis, and collaboration. Enhanced cloud security mechanisms and scalability further strengthen its appeal for sports teams, broadcasters, and analytics providers.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in Sports market in 2022, driven by rapid adoption of advanced analytical tools and strong investment in AI-powered sports technologies. Organizations across this region are actively integrating security-focused AI solutions, accelerating market expansion. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, supported by robust government regulations related to privacy and data protection, rising sports digitalization, and increasing investment in AI-driven sports infrastructure. The market players operating in the AI in sports market are Catapult Group International Ltd., Facebook Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportradar AG, Stats Perform, and Trumedia Networks. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI in sports industry globally.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the software segment accounted for the largest AI in sports market share in 2022.• By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest AI in sports market share in 2022.• By technology, the machine learning segment accounted for the largest AI in sports market share in 2022.• By application, the performance improvement segment accounted for the largest AI in Sports market share in 2022.• By game type, the football segment accounted for the largest AI in Sports market share in 2022.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆U.S. E-motorsport MarketE-sports MarketSports Management Software MarketSports Betting Kiosk Market

