ProOxy and IIHF announce launch of the ‘Ultimate Hockey - Breaking the Ice Tour’

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProOxy AG together with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), is proud to announce the official launch of the “Ultimate Hockey - Breaking the Ice Tour” – a global event series bringing the new 3x3 Ice Hockey format to prominent urban locations for the first time ever.

The international kick-off is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The venues will be set right in the heart of major cities, known for their vibrant urban culture and their growing sports communities.

Markus Valier, Founder of ProOxy, on the start of the tour: “With the Ultimate Hockey - Breaking the Ice Tour, we are making hockey more accessible worldwide. We are raising awareness for the most innovative new discipline in ice hockey while demonstrating the potential of a modern, scalable and urban sports concept. Our aim is to excite new audiences, connect cities and partners, and build a strong emotional bond with a new generation of hockey fans.”

Ultimate Hockey is a complementary, modern style of ice hockey: faster, younger and more intense, without replacing the traditional sport. It is played 3-on-3, on a smaller surface, with two 12-minute periods of effective playing time. The game is defined by maximum pace, no stoppages, quick decisions and constant action – ideal for today’s viewing habits and modern fan expectations.

As part of its development program, the IIHF has been a driving force behind the global growth of 3x3 ice hockey. The Federation first introduced the format together with the IOC at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Lausanne followed by the 2024 edition in Gangwon. Both events showcased the popularity and potential of the discipline, receiving outstanding feedback from athletes and coaches alike.

Building on this success, the IIHF incorporated 3x3 ice hockey development into the “Expand” cluster of its ICE26 strategic plan, underlining its commitment to nurturing innovative hockey formats and making the sport more accessible worldwide. The IIHF’s collaboration with ProOxy through the Breaking the Ice Tour marks a key step in this strategic vision – translating federation-led sport development into real-world engagement and fan experiences.

Luc Tardif, IIHF President, shared his views on the project: “The IIHF fully supports the development of the 3x3 ice hockey format as part of our ICE26 strategy. We see 3x3 as an exciting, stand-alone discipline with its own identity and great potential to attract new players and fans. Working with experienced partners allows us to grow the game in innovative and sustainable ways.

The Ultimate Hockey - Breaking the Ice Tour delivers an exceptional on-site experience while presenting Ultimate Hockey globally through a new generation of TV and media production. An innovative camera setup featuring spider cams, in-goal cams, tower cams, and a “pipeline cam” offers dynamic perspectives and captures the intensity of the 3x3 game with precision.

Andreas Goebel, Co-Founder of ProOxy, adds: “The production is designed to showcase the decisive moments of the game clearly and powerfully, setting new standards for hockey broadcasts. Through international distribution and a continuous stream of compelling snippets, reels and stories across all relevant social-media channels, Ultimate Hockey will remain highly visible and instantly accessible for fans worldwide.”

The Breaking the Ice Series merges sport and entertainment into a new sportainment experience: hockey in the middle of the city, in the middle of everyday life – open to new audiences, young fans, families and urban communities. Each event site transforms into an energetic festival: live concerts, DJ sets, street-food markets, light installations, interactive experience zones, and contemporary urban entertainment turn every tour stop into a vibrant city event.

Markus Valier continues: “The Ultimate Hockey - Breaking the Ice Tour transforms urban spaces into high-energy hockey arenas. Each event is an intense blend of fast 3x3 gameplay, culture, music, interaction and community – a festival of sport and lifestyle. Fans, children, athletes and partners experience firsthand how Ultimate Hockey brings movement, creativity and emotion together and brings the sport right into the cities.”

