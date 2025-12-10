Pork Meat Market Business Segmentation by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects

Pork Meat Market

Expanding F&B industry and retail market and changes in lifestyle and growing demand for protein-rich diet drive the growth of the global pork meat market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Pork Meat Market by Type (Chilled and Frozen), Packaging (Store Wrap, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Bags, and Others), and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".As per the report, the global pork meat industry accounted for $236.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $257.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027.Expanding the F&B industry and retail market, changes in lifestyle and rise in demand for protein-rich diet drive the growth of the global pork meat market. However, adoption of veganism and awareness regarding animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing popularity of organic meat is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5648 The consumption patterns of people have altered all around the world. This is attributed to increase in awareness among health-conscious consumers about the benefits of protein-rich diet, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for livestock meat , globally.The growth of the pork meat market can be attributed to increase in affinity of people toward fast food and packaged food. Moreover, the expansion retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channel makes it convenient for consumers to purchase packaged pork meat. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, rise in the adoption of veganism and implementation of stringent regulations toward animal cruelty act as the major restraints of the global pork meat market. On the contrary, rise in popularity for organic pork meat and clean label products is expect to open avenue for the global pork meat market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1962cb048eedb905885d3a3744f669d2 The global pork meat market is segmented into type, packaging, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into chilled and frozen. By packaging, it is classified into store wrap, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and others. The applications covered in the study include household and commercial. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, owing to growing adoption of meat-based diet because of factors including changes in lifestyle and increase in marketing of meat products. The global pork meat industry across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2027.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5648 Key market playersTyson Foods, Inc.Danish Crown GroupTonnies Food GmbH & Co.Vion Food GroupFood GmbH & Co.JBS S.A.WH Group LimitedSmithfiled Foods, Inc.HalpernsSimilar Reports:Meat Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-snacks-market-A05947 Organic Beef Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-beef-meat-market Smoked Meats Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smoked-meats-market-A107958

