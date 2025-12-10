Future Archery Pro Invitational Returns to NYC, Championing Inclusive Youth Sports

Height doesn't matter but Focus does!

Hidden Gems Archery hosts its 3rd Annual Future Pro Invitational on Dec. 13, uniting NYC students for inclusive archery, focus, leadership, and teamwork.

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidden Gems Archery proudly announces the return of its 3rd Annual Future Archery Pro (#FutureArcheryPro) Invitational, to be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Grover Cleveland High School in Queens, New York. This citywide tournament brings students together to compete in an inclusive, skill-building environment that promotes leadership, focus, and teamwork through the sport of archery.The Invitational is part of the Future Archery Pro Initiative, a program designed to increase access to archery for young people across New York City—particularly in underserved communities. Participating schools are invited to bring up to ten students, with additional slots made available as capacity allows. Teachers and coaches oversee student selection, transportation, and on-site supervision, creating a seamless partnership between school communities and the Hidden Gems Archery team.“Every student deserves a chance to aim higher, both in archery and in life,” said Natasha Green, CEO & Founder of Hidden Gems Archery. “This event builds more than athletic ability—it develops patience, discipline, and self-confidence while expanding access to a nontraditional, inclusive sport.”*Empowering Partnerships with Schools*Educator partnerships are at the heart of the program’s success. School leaders across the city have embraced the opportunity to bring archery into their physical education programs and after-school offerings.Luis Torres, longtime supporter and former principal of CS 55 in the Bronx, shared:“Working with Hidden Gems Archery over the years has shown me the powerful role archery can play in building student confidence. It’s more than a sport—it’s a tool for focus, motivation, and growth.”The Invitational is hosted at Grover Cleveland High School, where Hidden Gems Archery also provides adaptive archery instruction to students on the autism spectrum.Principal Pascente added:“We’re proud to support adaptive archery as part of our inclusive physical education model. Events like this show students they can succeed in spaces where they may not have traditionally seen themselves.”*Building a Movement, One Arrow at a Time*Participating students will compete in both individual and team events, with prizes including the coveted “School with Highest Points” award. All participants are encouraged to have completed at least four archery sessions in advance to ensure familiarity with safety protocols and competition standards.Transportation assistance—including a Bronx-based bus route—is available for schools that need support, and planning meetings are open to all educators involved in the event.“Thank you for this opportunity for our students!” said Principal Kelly Nepogoda, reflecting the enthusiasm and commitment from school leaders citywide.Since its launch, the Future Archery Pro Invitational has engaged schools across all five boroughs and continues to grow as a model for how sports can drive equity, confidence, and leadership in young people. Hidden Gems Archery welcomes new school and community partners interested in bringing this innovative program to their campuses.*Event at a Glance*What: 3rd Annual Future Archery Pro InvitationalWhen: Saturday, December 13, 2025Where: Grover Cleveland High School, Queens, NYWho: Students from NYC schools participating in competitive and adaptive archeryContact: info@hiddengemsarchery.com | (475) 328-2339

Future Archery Pro May 2025

