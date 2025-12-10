Vanan Services Offers Free 5-Minute Captioning Sample This Holiday Season — Major Languages Included

5-Minute Captioning Sample Free

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanan Services, a U.S.-founded language services provider, is offering a free 5-minute captioning sample this holiday season, including major languages, to help customers evaluate caption quality before starting full-scale projects.This offer includes captioning in popular languages like Spanish, French, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, and more, ensuring accessibility for diverse audiences.With more organizations publishing video content during the holidays—promotions, social posts, training videos, and year-end communications—high-quality captions help ensure clarity, accessibility, and stronger engagement across audiences.“With holiday content moving fast, customers need captions that are accurate, readable, and delivered on time,” said Saravanan Nagaraj, CEO of Vanan Services.“This free sample lets customers experience our captioning quality and workflow before they commit.”The free sample allows customers to review timing, readability, formatting consistency, and language handling, making it easier to choose the right captioning partner with confidence.Contact us today to claim your free sample and see the difference in quality, accuracy, and turnaround time before committing to a whole project.About Vanan ServicesVanan Services is a U.S.-founded translation company serving individuals, businesses, and government agencies nationwide and abroad. With expertise in over 100 languages, Vanan offers certified translations, transcription, voiceover, closed captioning, audio description , typing and subtitling services. Known for its accuracy, speed, and customer support, Vanan makes cross-language communication reliable and straightforward.Office Location (New York City)Vanan Services224 West 35th St., Suite 1200-8New York, NY 10001ContactWebsite: vananservices.comPhone: (646) 481-2955Email: support@vananservices.com

