The recent budget did nothing meaningful to tackle government borrowing which will cripple future generations. This is how we turn the tide.

The UK simply can’t afford current spending levels. The consequences of our fiscal mismanagement will be borne by our children and grandchildren. That’s not fair — it’s immoral.” — Martin Beck

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain's National Debt Is Rising by £280 Million a Day — 'Mortgaged to the Hilt' Explains How We Turn the Tide

“The author has joined the dots on how any government has to think more holistically, ambitiously, and long term if there’s to be any realistic chance of turning things round.” - Guto Harri, Former Director of Communications at No.10 Downing Street

“Very interesting and absolutely in the 'common sense' bracket of policy thinking. I certainly hope it gets a conversation started.” - Tom Brown, Director Total Politics

Kent-based author Martin Beck brings 30 years of business experience — including 13 years working at the heart of Westminster — to bear on one of the biggest challenges facing Britain today: the state of its public finances.

Written in an accessible and compelling style, ‘Mortgaged to the Hilt’ lays bare the UK’s rapidly deteriorating fiscal position — with national debt now rising by around £280 million every day.

Beck argues that successive governments have failed to act with the ambition, discipline, and long-term thinking required to restore stability. The book combines hard data with fresh, pragmatic ideas - or as the author puts it, “some back-of-a-napkin solutions” - designed to start a national conversation about getting our economic house in order.

“The UK simply can’t afford current spending levels. I wish we could, but we can’t,” says Beck. “The consequences of our fiscal mismanagement will be borne by our children and grandchildren. That’s not fair — it’s immoral.”

Mortgaged to the Hilt: The UK National Debt Crisis – First Steps to Rethinking Public

Spending and Economic Growth

by Martin Beck

Available from: Amazon

Media and Review Copies Contact:

Martin Beck

info@mortgagedtothehilt.com

Kent, United Kingdom

