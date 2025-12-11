The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Is Projected to Grow to $17.66 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.5%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $8.58 billion in 2024 to $9.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosimilar contract manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid expansion recently, driven by multiple factors influencing the biopharmaceutical landscape. As demand for biosimilar products grows globally, this sector is positioned for substantial growth in the years ahead. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regions, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic market.

Steady Rise in Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Size

The biosimilar contract manufacturing market size has demonstrated strong growth, increasing from $8.58 billion in 2024 to an expected $9.94 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The expansion throughout the past years has been fueled by factors such as the expiration of patents on original biologic drugs, efforts by payers to reduce healthcare costs, wider acceptance of biosimilars among healthcare providers, an increasing number of chronic disease cases, and a surge in demand for affordable biologic treatments.

Forecasted Growth and Future Market Projections for Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory, projected to reach $17.66 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%. This promising growth outlook is driven by several important factors including the growing number of monoclonal antibodies going off-patent, an expanding pipeline of biosimilar candidates, increasing price competition, procurement models based on tenders, adoption of value-based reimbursement strategies, and the entry of smaller and mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies into the market. Key trends expected to shape the landscape during this period include broader use of single-use bioreactors, advances in continuous bioprocessing, adoption of process analytical technologies, incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize bioprocesses, and a wider embrace of quality by design principles.

Understanding Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing and Its Role

Biosimilar contract manufacturing involves outsourcing the production of biosimilar medicines to specialized third-party manufacturers. These contract manufacturers possess sophisticated infrastructure, technical know-how, and regulatory experience required to produce biosimilars—biologic drugs highly comparable to already approved reference biologics in terms of safety, efficacy, and quality. This arrangement allows biopharma firms to reduce manufacturing costs, maintain regulatory compliance, and bring products to market more quickly, supporting greater patient access to these therapies.

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence as a Key Driver in Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing

One of the major factors propelling the biosimilar contract manufacturing market is the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes prevalence measures how many individuals in a population are living with this chronic condition at any given time, reflecting ongoing treatment needs. The increase in diabetes cases is largely linked to sedentary lifestyles and poor diet, which contribute to obesity, insulin resistance, and elevated rates of type 2 diabetes. Biosimilar contract manufacturing plays a vital role by enabling large-scale, cost-effective production of biosimilar insulin and related biologics. This ensures consistent quality and regulatory adherence, making advanced treatments more affordable and accessible worldwide. For example, in June 2024, the UK’s National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 people registered with general practitioners had non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023—an 18% rise from the previous year’s 3,065,825 cases—highlighting the growing demand for diabetes therapies and corresponding biosimilar manufacturing.

Market Leadership and Regional Outlook in Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing

In terms of geography, North America was the largest market for biosimilar contract manufacturing in 2024, holding a dominant share. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, benefiting from increasing healthcare investments and expanding biosimilar development. The market report also provides insights into other important regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends.

