OACEUS 360 PHP Wins Global 100 – 2026 Award for Financial Services Business of the Year in the United States

oaceus gloibal 100 winner

We believe healthcare should be proactive, not reactive,” — Sabrina Delliquadri

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OACEUS 360 PHP, a leader in digital preventative health, has been honored with the Global 100 – 2026 Award in the category of Financial Services Business of the Year in the United States. The recognition highlights OACEUS’s innovative approach to transforming workplace health benefits through accessible, employer-funded virtual care and comprehensive prevention-first strategies.Founded by CEO Sabrina Delliquadri, OACEUS 360 PHP was created to empower individuals to take proactive steps toward better health. The company’s flagship 360 Preventive Health Plan (360 PHP) offers a full spectrum of virtual care services—including primary care, urgent care, dermatology, physical therapy, counseling, metabolic testing, and even pet telehealth—all at no cost to employees. The plan is available nationwide and is designed to support early detection and intervention, helping to keep employees healthy, reduce absenteeism, and prevent minor health issues from escalating into chronic conditions.What sets OACEUS apart is its comprehensive, prevention-first approach combined with advanced technology. The company integrates Section 125 benefits administration, enabling employers to leverage FICA tax savings while investing in employee health. OACEUS is also pioneering the use of AI in healthcare, including facial-scanning detection for early physiological imbalances and an AI-powered functional medical assistant that connects mental and physical health insights. These innovations position OACEUS as a leader in holistic, technology-driven preventive care.“We believe healthcare should be proactive, not reactive,” said Sabrina Delliquadri, CEO and Co-Founder of OACEUS. “Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to prioritize prevention, making it easier than ever to access high-quality care and support. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and the transformative impact our solutions are having on workplace health and productivity.”OACEUS has grown to serve over 150 clients and more than 12,000 employees across all 50 states. The company has been featured in USA Today for its innovative approach to preventive healthcare and virtual care integration. CEO Sabrina Delliquadri has also received five TITAN Women in Business Awards, recognizing her leadership in transforming workplace healthcare.OACEUS 360 PHP is designed for HR professionals, benefits administrators, CEOs, and business owners seeking innovative solutions to rising healthcare costs while genuinely improving employee health and productivity. The company’s vision is to shift the conversation in the benefits industry from reactive sick care to proactive prevention, demonstrating that comprehensive, accessible healthcare can be delivered virtually and cost-effectively without compromising quality.About OACEUSOACEUS is a mission‑driven organization built on the belief that healthcare should be proactive, accessible, and rooted in genuine care for people. Founded by servant leaders with a passion for making a measurable difference, OACEUS is redefining how employers and employees experience preventive health benefits.THE OACEUS EFFECT™ is the powerful ripple that occurs when a workforce becomes healthier, more engaged, and more supported. The OACEUS Preventative Health Program (PHP) reduces avoidable absenteeism, improves day-to-day productivity, and lowers the frequency and severity of health-related workers’ compensation claims by addressing chronic conditions before they escalate. This directly strengthens safety outcomes and decreases long-term insurance exposure for employers, especially in high-risk industries. At the same time, the Program enhances retention, boosts morale, and improves the employee experience—factors that meaningfully reduce turnover and recruiting costs. Because the OACEUS PHP is built on compliant, tax-efficient plan design, employers also realize immediate annual savings that often exceed $800–$1,200 per participating employee. Together, these outcomes generate measurable EBITDA lift and elevate company valuation by lowering operating expenses, improving risk profiles, and strengthening workforce stability. This is THE OACEUS EFFECT™—where preventative health becomes profit, protection, and a strategic advantage for forward-thinking employers.For more information, visit or connect with OACEUS on social media:ContactOACEUS Media RelationsEmail: media@oaceus.comWebsite: www.oaceus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.