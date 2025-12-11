Global Calorie Supplements Market Report 2025 | Business Expansion, Influencing Factors, and Trends from Now Until 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The calorie supplements market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by a growing need for energy-rich nutritional products. As consumer awareness about health and balanced diets increases, this market is set to experience notable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling its expansion, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the calorie supplements industry.

Current Size and Future Growth Outlook of the Calorie Supplements Market

The calorie supplements market has seen rapid growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025. This increase corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The market’s past growth has been largely driven by a rising consumer focus on energy-dense nutrition, increased prevalence of undernutrition and malnutrition, heightened demand from sports and fitness communities, expanded use in clinical nutrition, and growing acceptance of fortified food products.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue expanding robustly, reaching $1.90 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors fueling growth during this forecast period include heightened awareness about balanced nutrition and wellness, a growing preference for convenient nutrition options, an aging population with increased nutritional demands, the expansion of e-commerce channels, and accelerating urbanization coupled with busier lifestyles. Key trends expected to influence the market are technological innovations in nutrient formulation, new product developments in flavor and format, advances in personalized nutrition solutions, ongoing research in calorie-dense formulations, and the introduction of sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Understanding Calorie Supplements and Their Purpose

Calorie supplements are specially formulated nutritional products designed to deliver additional energy through calories. They aim to help individuals meet their daily energy needs, particularly those with higher energy requirements or insufficient dietary intake. These supplements typically contain a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to support overall health and maintain energy levels efficiently.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Calorie Supplements Market

The increasing demand for dietary supplements plays a pivotal role in driving the calorie supplements market forward. Dietary supplements include orally consumed products that supply nutrients or other substances to enhance the diet. Rising health consciousness among consumers is encouraging more people to use supplements to meet their nutritional needs and promote well-being. Within this broad category, calorie supplements stand out by providing concentrated energy and essential nutrients, making it easier for individuals to fulfill their daily calorie and nutrient intake requirements.

To illustrate this trend, in September 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that 33.6% of people in Australia used dietary supplements in 2023. Among these, vitamin and mineral supplements accounted for 29.7%, reflecting strong consumer interest in nutritional supplementation that supports segments like calorie supplements. This growing necessity for dietary supplements thus significantly propels the calorie supplements market growth.

Regional Market Insights in Calorie Supplements

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest regional market for calorie supplements. The broader market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

