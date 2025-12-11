Red Pitaya and Yotta Volt partner to expand open-source test and measurement in EMEA

Red Pitaya and Yotta Volt partnership

Partnership brings Red Pitaya's award-winning FPGA-based instrumentation to engineers and researchers in 87 countries

SOLKAN, SLOVENIA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Pitaya, a global leader in open-source, FPGA-based test and measurement platforms, and Yotta Volt, a premier distributor of automated test and measurement solutions, today announced a strategic distribution partnership. Under this agreement, Yotta Volt will distribute Red Pitaya's complete portfolio of STEMlab products, including the newest Gen 2 series , across 87 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Traditional lab instruments like oscilloscopes and signal generators are expensive, bulky, and single-purpose, forcing engineers to buy multiple devices costing thousands of dollars just to build a complete test bench. Red Pitaya solves this by combining all these instruments into one affordable, pocket-sized platform. Its open-source design lets users switch between functions instantly, customize applications, and update capabilities. Leading innovators like NASA and Apple, as well as renowned research institutions such as CERN and MIT, trust the company's technology. Furthermore, over 5,000 industrial customers, 1,500 universities, and 700 research institutes use it worldwide."We are happy to partner with Yotta Volt to bring our open-source measurement platforms to a broader audience," said Mateja Lampe Rupnik, CEO of Red Pitaya. "Yotta Volt's exceptional regional presence and deep expertise in test and measurement make them the ideal partner to support our growing industrial and academic customer base. Together, we will empower more engineers and researchers to accelerate their innovation with flexible, software-defined instrumentation.""Red Pitaya offers a versatile approach to test and measurement, and we’re glad to make their solutions available to our customers as part of our broader portfolio for signal acquisition, prototyping, and testing,” said Antonios Vandoulakis, Chief Revenue Officer of Yotta Volt.The partnership is effective immediately, with products available for order through Yotta Volt's sales channels.About Red PitayaRed Pitaya accelerates industrial and scientific innovation with compact, open-source, high-speed signal acquisition and processing platforms. Used by more than 5,000 industrial customers worldwide, 1,500 universities, and 700 research institutes, its technology is trusted by innovators such as NASA and Apple and by leading research institutions including MIT, Stanford, and CERN. Over 150,000 engineers, students, and researchers have used Red Pitaya boards to bridge laboratory precision with industrial scalability, helping companies reduce time-to-market and build better products faster. Learn more at www.redpitaya.com About Yotta VoltYotta Volt is a supplier of scientific equipment specializing in advanced testing, measurement, and automation solutions that enable engineers, researchers, and businesses to accelerate innovation. Founded in 2005, the company distributes solutions from world-leading suppliers, including NI (National Instruments), OPAL-RT, VIAVI, Gantner Instruments, Quanser and others, serving 87 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Yotta Volt serves corporate customers in automotive, aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductor, telecommunications, industrial automation, energy, and more, as well as academic and research institutions. For more information, visit www.yottavolt.com Contact for media:media@redpitaya.com

