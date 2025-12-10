Wooden Decking Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at 2.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global wooden decking market , valued at $13,858.7 million in 2020, is projected to reach $18,624.0 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030. Wooden decking refers to a flat, weight-bearing surface, typically elevated above the ground, resembling a floor but constructed outdoors. It is commonly used in landscaping, extending living spaces, or as an alternative to stone-based features like patios. Materials such as treated timber, composite lumber, composite materials, and aluminum are utilized, with wooden decking being a popular choice for its aesthetic appeal and versatility in residential and non-residential applications.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14476 Market DynamicsRising Demand for Residential and Non-Residential ProjectsThe wooden decking market is driven by the increasing demand for residential and non-residential construction projects globally. Rapid population growth, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, has spurred construction activities, boosting the need for wooden decking in applications such as cladding, siding, paths, swimming pool decks, and flooring. In India, for instance, the Union Cabinet approved a $3.58 billion Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) in November 2019 to revive over 1,600 stalled housing projects in major cities. Similarly, Puravankara Ltd. announced a $121.6 million investment to develop ultra-luxurious residential complexes in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai over four years. These initiatives create significant opportunities for the wooden decking market.Sophisticated Construction and Renovation TrendsThe demand for sophisticated construction in developed countries, coupled with a surge in home renovation and repair activities, is a key driver. Wooden decking is widely used in new residential constructions and renovations, offering both functional and aesthetic benefits. Homeowners and developers value decking for its ability to enhance outdoor living spaces, making it a preferred choice for modern architectural designs. The trend of creating seamless indoor-outdoor transitions further fuels market growth.Impact of the COVID-19 PandemicThe COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the wooden decking market, halting production due to global lockdowns. Construction activities and supply chains were significantly affected, leading to a temporary decline in demand. However, with the introduction of vaccines and declining infection rates, the market is recovering. Wooden decking companies are resuming full-scale operations, with expectations of a strong rebound by early 2022. Manufacturers are focusing on protecting staff, optimizing operations, and strengthening supply networks to adapt to new working conditions and meet rising demand.Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14476 Strategic Industry MovesCompanies in the wooden decking market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements to enhance their market position. For example, in April 2021, UFP Industries partnered with Endurable Building Products, a leading manufacturer of structural aluminum and wooden decking products. This collaboration expanded UFP Industries’ product portfolio, including deck framing, balconies, sunshades, railings, and steps, strengthening its market presence. Such strategic initiatives are expected to drive innovation and distribution in the wooden decking market.Market SegmentationThe wooden decking market is segmented by type, construction type, end-user, and region, offering a comprehensive view of its dynamics.By TypePressure Treated Wood: Widely used for its durability and cost-effectiveness, this segment is a staple in residential and non-residential projects.Redwood: Valued for its natural beauty and resistance to decay, redwood is popular in premium applications.Cedar: Projected to grow at a significant CAGR, cedar is favored for its aesthetic appeal and natural resistance to insects and weathering.Others: This includes tropical hardwoods like mahogany, teak, tigerwood, and ipe, which cater to high-end markets seeking exotic aesthetics.By Construction TypeNew Construction: This segment includes decking for new residential and non-residential projects, driven by global urbanization and housing demand.Renovation and Repair: Growing renovation activities, particularly in developed countries, are boosting demand for wooden decking to upgrade existing outdoor spaces.By End-UserResidential: The residential segment dominated the market in 2020, driven by demand for outdoor living spaces, home extensions, and aesthetic enhancements.Non-Residential: This includes commercial spaces like restaurants, hotels, and public facilities, where decking is used for patios and outdoor seating areas.By RegionNorth America: Holding the largest market share in 2020, North America benefits from strong demand in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, driven by a robust housing market and outdoor living trends.Europe: Countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Italy contribute to steady growth, with a focus on sustainable and aesthetically pleasing decking solutions.Asia-Pacific: Expected to register the highest CAGR, this region is driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and large-scale construction in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.LAMEA: Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging markets, with growth fueled by increasing infrastructure investments.Update On Demand@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14476 Competitive LandscapeThe wooden decking market is competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and portfolio expansion. Major companies include:Humboldt Redwood CompanyJames Latham PLCLong FenceMetsa GroupSetra Group ABUFP IndustriesUPM-Kymmene CorporationVetedy GroupWest Fraser Timber Co. 