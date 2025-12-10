Global Candle Market to Reach USD 13B by 2030 Amid Rising Demand for Soy, Coconut & Beeswax – Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

North America & Europe Drive 46% of Global Candle Revenues Through Premium Gifting & Home Decor Trends

Soy, coconut, rapeseed, and beeswax blends, along with natural essential-oil fragrances, are emerging as key growth drivers in the candle market” — Jacob Turner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton’s latest research reveals that the global candle market, valued at USD 10.45 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2030, with total shipments expected to reach 4.55 million tons. The growth is being propelled by rising demand for premium and scented wellness candles, the accelerated adoption of e-commerce, and expanding consumption across Asia-Pacific markets.

This trend reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior toward home personalization, self-care, and lifestyle experiences, positioning candles not just as household items but as key drivers of brand differentiation, wellness rituals, and emotional engagement.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 13.19 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 10.45 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.96%

Market Size (Unit Shipment): 4.55 Million Tons (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Wax Type, Application, Price and Lifestyle Tier, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Eco-Friendly Shift: Consumer Demand for Natural Waxes Is Reshaping Candle Trends

The global candle market is undergoing an eco-friendly transformation as consumers shift from paraffin to natural waxes like soy, coconut, and beeswax. Premium ranges such as Yankee Candle’s Well Living Collection and Paddywax’s soy blends highlight how sustainability is driving purchasing decisions. Retailers like IKEA and Target showcase cleaner-burning candles, while brands like Rituals and Lush innovate with natural waxes and essential oils. Independent makers such as Eco Candle Co. demonstrate that renewable, toxin-free offerings resonate strongly, signaling strategic opportunities for manufacturers and investors to capitalize on rising demand for sustainable, wellness-oriented products.

Wellness Ignites: Self-Care Drives Surging Candle Demand

The global candle market is increasingly driven by wellness-focused consumption, as consumers turn to candles for relaxation, mindfulness, and emotional well-being. Brands like Yankee Candle’s Aromatherapy Plus and Bath & Body Works’ Sleep Collection show how major brands frame scented candles as stress-relief essentials. Calming fragrances like lavender and chamomile are now integrated into meditation, sleep routines, and self-care rituals, while younger demographics combine candles with skincare, journaling, and yoga. Social media communities like #CandleTok and wellness events worldwide amplify their role in daily routines, signaling enduring growth opportunities for manufacturers and investors in this fragrance-led, wellness-driven segment.

Candles on the Rise: Key Drivers Behind Soaring Global Sales

The candle market is increasingly shaped by gifting trends, with consumers choosing candles as versatile gifts for holidays, celebrations, and corporate occasions. Valued for their mix of affordability, emotional appeal, and lifestyle relevance, candles feature in seasonal gift sets from DW Home and wellness-inspired assortments by Chesapeake Bay Candle, highlighting the trend across retail channels. In the U.S., rising seasonal spending, as reported by the National Retail Federation in 2024, and in India, Diwali hampers featuring decorative tea lights and fragranced jars, underscore candles’ role as accessible yet premium items.

Corporate gifting further drives demand, with wellness-linked candles used for employee recognition, client engagement, and festive programs. Lifestyle magazines and gift guides reinforce their year-round appeal, from Valentine’s Day to weddings and home-warmings. Looking ahead, gifting cultures globally are expected to continue embedding candles into personal and professional rituals, strengthening their position in the home and lifestyle market.

Scented Candles Dominated in 2024, Driving Décor and Fragrance Trends

The scented candle segment led the global market in 2024, capturing approximately 47% share. Its robust growth is fueled by rising demand worldwide, as scented candles offer dual value, both as décor and fragrance solutions. Popularity is driven by wellness trends, gifting culture, and premium positioning, particularly in urban and developed markets. By infusing wax with essential or fragrance oils, scented candles deliver ambiance and relaxation in homes, spas, and wellness spaces. Their versatility as both decorative and aroma-enhancing products positions them as a key segment across diverse consumer settings.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Candle Market

The Asia Pacific region leads the global candle market, holding approximately 38% share, driven by rising incomes and growing wellness-focused lifestyles. Scented jars, decorative tapers, and artisanal soy or beeswax candles are gaining popularity, while utility and votive candles continue to serve ceremonial, temple, and rural uses. Festivals such as Diwali in India, Lunar New Year in China, and Mid-Autumn in Vietnam and Singapore create seasonal spikes in gifting and décor demand, while hospitality and tourism sustain year-round consumption. Meanwhile, North America and Europe collectively contribute nearly 46% of global candle revenues in 2024, fueled by widespread household décor adoption, high per-capita gifting, and premium fragrance preferences, highlighting the region’s mature and steadily growing markets.

Market Players of Global Candle Market

Key Company Profile

• PNewell Brands Inc.

• Bath & Body Works, Inc.

• Jo Malone London

• NEST NEW YORK

• Bolsius International B.V.

• Scentsy, Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• Voluspa

• Candle-lite Company

• Paddywax

• Diptyque

• Colonial Candle

• Trudon

• Village Candle

• Sand + Fog

• DW Home

• IKEA

• Bridgewater Candle Company

• Circle E Candles

• MALIN+GOETZ

• Contract Candles & Diffusers Ltd

• Empire Candle Co., LLC

• The White Company

• Thymes, LLC

• Lalique

• Welburn Candles

• Swan Creek Candle Co.

• ECOYA Limited

• MUJI (Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.)

• GALA GROUP GmbH

• Esteban Paris Parfums

The Global Candle Market Research Report Includes Segments By

• Product Type: Scented Candles, Unscented Candles, Decorative & Novelty Candles, and Others

• Wax Type: Paraffin Wax, Soy Wax, Beeswax, and Others

• Application: Home Decor / Residential, Aromatherapy / Wellness, Religious and Spiritual, Hospitality and Foodservice, and Others

• Price And Lifestyle Tier: Everyday Essentials, Home & Wellness, and Luxury & Prestige

• Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

