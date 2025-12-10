Global Electrophoresis Market Accelerates on Back of Genomic Research Expansion

An increase in the number of research activities in biochemistry & medical research projects are some of the prime factors responsible for the growth of market.

PORTLAND, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electrophoresis market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising investments in genomic research, advancements in biotechnology, and expanding applications in clinical diagnostics. The market, valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Electrophoresis, a fundamental laboratory technique used for the separation and analysis of proteins, nucleic acids, and biomolecules, has become indispensable in molecular biology, biochemistry, and clinical laboratories worldwide. With an expanding scope of application in next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and drug development, the market is positioned for strong future performance.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:Electrophoresis is widely used to analyze RNA and DNA fragments, verify PCR amplification, examine protein purity, and support vaccine development studies. Its ability to separate molecules by size, charge, and structure has made it one of the most essential analytical tools in modern research. As academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers increase their focus on understanding genetic abnormalities and protein behavior, the demand for electrophoresis equipment, reagents, and consumables continues to rise significantly.The technique is particularly valuable in the diagnosis of hemoglobinopathies, quality control of pharmaceutical formulations, and detection of genetic disorders. Its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and versatility enable researchers to apply electrophoresis across a broad range of scientific disciplines. Consequently, the rise in global funding for molecular biology research has been a major catalyst for market growth. Governments and private research organizations are increasingly supporting large-scale projects aimed at leveraging genetic insights to improve human health outcomes.Additionally, the growing use of next-generation sequencing technologies is contributing to the expansion of the electrophoresis market. High-throughput sequencing workflows require electrophoresis for sample preparation, quality assessment, and fragment analysis. Industry-academic collaborations are also playing a pivotal role, accelerating innovation and strengthening supply chains for electrophoresis equipment globally. The rise in proteomics research—driven by a growing need to understand protein structures, interactions, and functions—further complements the demand for electrophoresis technologies.Despite these positive drivers, the market faces challenges such as time-consuming processes and the availability of alternative technologies like capillary electrophoresis and chromatography. These advanced tools offer higher precision and automation but are often accompanied by higher costs and complex workflows. Nevertheless, traditional gel electrophoresis remains widely used due to its affordability and adaptability, especially in academic and small-scale research settings.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:As personalized medicine gains prominence, the role of electrophoresis in identifying biomarkers, detecting molecular signatures, and supporting precision diagnostics continues to expand. The increasing global focus on individualized therapies, particularly in oncology and rare disease treatment, is creating new avenues for electrophoresis-based analyses. Additionally, continuous improvements in gel documentation systems, software-based image analysis, and high-resolution electrophoresis platforms are enhancing usability and accuracy for end users.With ongoing technological advancements, increasing R&D expenditure, and growing importance of molecular diagnostics, the electrophoresis market is expected to remain on a strong growth trajectory. The surge in genomics and proteomics research across major regions positions the industry for sustained expansion through 2031 and beyond.About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 