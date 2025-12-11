Monosodium Glutamate Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Monosodium Glutamate Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Monosodium Glutamate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monosodium Glutamate market is dominated by a mix of global food ingredient manufacturers and regional flavor solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced fermentation technologies, clean-label product formulations, and robust quality assurance frameworks to strengthen market presence and ensure compliance with evolving food safety standards. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships, particularly in emerging markets and specialized food segments

Which Market Player Is Leading the Monosodium Glutamate Market?

According to our research, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 15% market share. The Seasonings & Foods division of the company is partially involved in the monosodium glutamate market, provides food processing industry, restaurants, and household consumers. Ajinomoto also focuses on sustainable production and innovation in flavor enhancement solutions.

How Concentrated Is the Monosodium Glutamate Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects industry’s dependence on large-scale production capabilities, advanced fermentation technologies, and well-established global distribution networks. Leading producers continue to focus on capacity expansion, operational efficiency, and product innovation, while smaller manufacturers cater to regional demand and niche flavor applications. As global food consumption trends shift toward convenience and taste enhancement, strategic alliances and technological advancements are expected to further reinforce the dominance of key players within the MSG industry.

•Leading companies include:

oAjinomoto Co. Inc. (15%)

oFufeng Group (3%)

oMeihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (2%)

oCargill Incorporated (2%)

oHenan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co. (2%)

oShandong Linghua Monosodium Glutamate Incorporated Company (1%)

oMcCormick & Company (1%)

oRM chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (1%)

oVedan International (Holdings) Limited (0.4%)

oCJ Cheiljedang (0.3%)

Request a free sample of the Monosodium Glutamate Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16742&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: DIME, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Walmart, Cargill Incorporated, ACE Ingredients México, Fufeng Group, Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., and Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: COFCO Group, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Fufeng Group, MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., Gremount International Co., Ltd., Triangulum Chemicals Private Limited, Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd., Linghua Group Limited, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd., CJ Corporation, Daesang Corporation, and Aji-No-Riki Malaysia are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Freyssinet Kerry Group, COFCO International, Givaudan S.A., BioMush, Azelis Group, DSM-Firmenich, Cargill, and Honest Umami. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Cargill, RONISAL Food Group, Fufeng Group, Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., and COFCO Group. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Fufeng Group, Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., and Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Seasoning Solutions For The Foodservice Industry are developing seasoning products that enhance flavor while promoting the benefits of MSG as a safe and natural ingredient.

•Example: DIME (March 2025) created to challenge the long-standing stigma surrounding MSG, DIME offers a bold new pantry staple designed to add instant umami to a variety of meals and snacks, from stir-fries to popcorn.

•These innovations crafted to enhance flavor with high-quality ingredients, offering a fresh perspective on MSG as a safe and delicious ingredient. DIME aims to educate consumers and empower them to embrace the full potential of umami in their cooking, changing the narrative around this often-misunderstood ingredient.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding production capacity and optimizing fermentation technology

•Diversifying product portfolios with natural and clean-label flavor solutions

•Strengthening partnerships with food and beverage manufacturers

•Focusing on sustainable sourcing and environmental efficiency

Access the detailed Monosodium Glutamate Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monosodium-glutamate-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.