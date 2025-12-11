Biosurfactants Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Biosurfactants Market Share

The Business Research Company’s Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biosurfactants market is dominated by a mix of global chemical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, and regional specialty ingredient producers. Companies are focusing on advanced fermentation processes, bio-based product formulations, and robust sustainability certifications to strengthen market presence and ensure regulatory compliance. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships in the rapidly expanding green chemistry sector

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biosurfactants Market?

According to our research, Evonik Industries AG led global sales in 2023 with a 17% market share. The specialty additives division of the company partially involved in the biosurfactants market, develops biosurfactants for personal care, homecare, and industrial applications. Its eco-friendly surfactants enhance emulsification, foaming, and cleaning performance while ensuring biodegradability. The company leverages advanced fermentation technology to create sustainable alternatives to petrochemical-based surfactants, supporting industries seeking high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions.

How Concentrated Is the Biosurfactants Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 73% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry's significant entry barriers driven by complex biotechnology and fermentation processes, stringent regulatory and certification requirements, and industrial demand for consistent, high-quality, and scalable bio-based solutions. Leading vendors such as Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, and Solvay S.A. dominate through advanced, integrated production platforms and established global supply chains, while smaller firms often serve specialized application needs. As adoption of sustainable and green chemicals accelerates across consumer and industrial sectors, continued investment in R&D and strategic capacity expansions are expected to further entrench the dominance of these major players.

•Leading companies include:

oEvonik Industries AG (17%)

oBASF SE (14%)

oSolvay S.A (11%)

oGivaudan SA (8%)

oStepan Company (5%)

oLion Corporation (5%)

oThe Dow Chemical Company (4%)

oKao Corporation (3%)

oSaraya Co. Ltd. (3%)

oDiversey Holdings Ltd. (2%)

Request a free sample of the Biosurfactants Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5962&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Biosurfactants LLC, Jeneil Biotech, Inc., Pilot Chemical Company, McDermott, Inc., Locus Fermentation Solutions, LLC, Stepan Company, AGAE Technologies, Inc., Dispersa, Inc., AQUA-AID Canada, Ltd., and Bionetix International, Inc are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Green Pyramid Biotech Co., Ltd., Holi Ferm Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, BASF SE, Indofil Industries Limited, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Aarti Industries Limited, Shaanxi Deguan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hebei Ebio Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Daqing Victrex Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Dong ying Dayong Petroleum Additives Co., Ltd., Dotachem Co., Ltd., Toocle.com Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Nippon Surfactant Industries Co., Ltd., Saraya Co., Ltd., DKS Co., Ltd., Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd., Dong Lim Chemical Co., Ltd., Hannong Chemicals Inc., and S.F.C. Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI), Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, Evonik Coating Additives, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Holi Ferm Ltd., Sasol Chemicals, Wheat oleo S.A.S., and Biotensidon GmbH. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: AmphiStar NV, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Aarti Industries Limited, and Enantis s.r.o. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Holiferm Ltd., Oxiteno S.A., Fungi Life Ltd., AGAE Technologies, LLC, and Biotensidon GmbH. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Waste-Derived Biosurfactant is transforming sustainable products using waste-to-biosurfactant technology

•Example: Dispersa PuraSurf (October 2025) assigns BioEterna™ technology, a proprietary process that converts waste oils and sugars into affordable, high-quality, and circular biosurfactants.

•This innovative solution offers Canada’s first and only biosurfactant manufacturer, bolstering the local supply chain of raw materials for everyday products such as cleaners, soaps, and detergents.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching innovative glycolipid and lipopeptide biosurfactants to expand product portfolios

•Enhancing fermentation and downstream processing capabilities

•Focusing on eco-friendly formulations and regulatory compliance

•Leveraging strategic partnerships, collaborations, and regional manufacturing

Access the detailed Biosurfactants Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosurfactants-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.