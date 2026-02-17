Ann Arbor Painter Paint It Right Marks 25 Years of Service Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Commitment to Local Homes

Paint It Right Paint It Right Team Zach Fry Exterior Painting Ann Arbor

Paint It Right celebrates 25 years in Ann Arbor, reflecting on its local roots, steady service, and commitment to quality under owner Zach Fry.

Reaching twenty-five years feels less like a milestone and more like a reminder of why we started to do honest work for people in our own community.” — Zach Fry

ANN ARBOR , MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paint It Right proudly marks 25 years of serving homeowners and businesses in Ann Arbor and the surrounding region. Led by owner Zach Fry, the company began modestly and has grown into a trusted, reliable name in local painting and home-improvement projects known not for flashy marketing but for steady, honest craftsmanship and long-standing relationships with clients.Founded with a simple vision to bring dependable, high-quality painting services to the community, Paint It Right has remained true to those roots over the past quarter century. Through decades of changing trends in home design, evolving building materials and the swings of Michigan’s harsh winters and humid summers, the company has kept its focus on the fundamentals: careful surface preparation, solid workmanship, fair estimates and a commitment to finishing the job right.For owner Zach Fry, hitting the 25-year mark is less about celebration and more about reflection. “We’ve seen whole neighborhoods change,” he says. “We’ve repainted homes after years of wear, fixed walls that time and weather damaged, refinished decks, restored cabinets sometimes for the same family, when new owners moved in. To still be here, doing the same work we started with, and to have clients call us back years later that, to me, means we must be doing something right.”Over the years, Paint It Right has offered a broad range of services tailored to meet the needs of Ann Arbor’s changing housing stock. Their work includes interior and exterior painting cabinet painting and refinishing, deck repair and refinishing, drywall repair, trim and molding painting, fence painting, wallpaper removal, and other carpentry-adjacent services for both residential and small-scale commercial properties. The company has built a reputation for carefully preparing each job patching, sanding, priming when needed and delivering clean, long-lasting finishes that hold up to Michigan’s challenging weather. Their clients often appreciate not only the end results but also what they call the “old-school values”: punctuality, thorough cleanup, honest communication and a willingness to handle both small touch-ups and full-house projects with equal care.Even as home styles and homeowner expectations have shifted from classic paint-and-stain exteriors, to modern trim and interior color palettes, to more frequent updates of kitchens, cabinets and decks Paint It Right has adapted quietly. The company says it has never chased trends for the sake of it, but always aimed to deliver quality that respects both the home’s character and the homeowner’s needs. That long-term view, according to Fry, has helped the business survive in an industry where many contractors come and go.For many in the community, Paint It Right has become more than just a service provider it is a years-long presence. Fry remembers projects where the original homeowners moved away, and new families moved in and hired the company again. He speaks of those repeat clients not as transactions, but as part of a shared story: of homes older than a generation, of continuing upkeep, of maintaining comfort and pride in ownership.As the business marks its 25th anniversary, Paint It Right does not plan major expansion or flashy rebranding. Instead, it intends to continue offering the same core services, grounded in the same values painting, refinishing, repairs and to stay local, close to the community it knows. For Fry and his team, the anniversary is a reminder: success isn’t always about growth, sometimes it’s about consistency.About Paint It RightPaint It Right is a locally owned painting and home-improvement company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Under the leadership of owner Zach Fry, the company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, deck and fence painting, drywall repair, trim and molding work, wallpaper removal and related services for residential and small commercial clients. With 25 years of experience serving the Ann Arbor community, Paint It Right has built a reputation for careful prep, honest estimates, reliable service and craftsmanship that stands up to Michigan weather. Learn more at https://paintitrightpainting.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.