Global Bus Industry Converges at CIBE 2025 with Truck1 as Media Partner

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shanghai International Bus Exhibition (CIBE 2025), one of the world's premier trade fairs for public and long-distance transport, has announced Truck1 , the international online marketplace for commercial vehicles, as its Official Media Partner.This pivotal industry event will take place from December 17–19, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Organized by Shengge Exhibition, the 14th edition of CIBE is set to become the central meeting point for 25,000 professional visitors from over 30 countries.Focus on the Future: Zero Emission and Intelligent MobilityCIBE 2025 is positioned as the essential showcase for the future of the bus and coach industry. Industry leaders will gather to address the most pressing current themes:Zero-Emission Solutions: Accelerating the transition to electric and hydrogen-powered buses.New Energy Technologies: Latest advancements in battery technology and powertrain systems.Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) & Autonomous Driving: Innovations revolutionizing efficiency and safety in public transit.Public Transport Integration: Strategies for enhancing urban and interurban mobility.With over 200 exhibitors anticipated, the exhibition offers an unparalleled platform for vehicle manufacturers, parts suppliers, and technology providers to forge collaborations and tap into the strong demands of the high-growth Chinese market.Truck1: Bridging the Gap Between Global Supply and Chinese DemandAs the Official Media Partner, Truck1 will exponentially increase the global reach of CIBE 2025. The platform will leverage its extensive international coverage and industry expertise to promote the expo to a worldwide audience of bus and commercial vehicle professionals.The strategic value of this partnership is underpinned by Truck1's current market data: China ranks among the top five countries for buyer inquiries on the platform in 2025, sharing this position with major European markets such as the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Belgium.This statistical evidence underscores the necessity of connecting the offerings of global top brands like MAN and Mercedes-Benz, alongside leading Chinese makes such as DONGFENG and ANKAI, with key buyers and decision-makers in the region.CIBE 2025 therefore presents the crucial opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and strategically position themselves within the world’s most dynamic mobility market.About Truck1Truck1 is a leading international online marketplace for new and used commercial vehicles, including a comprehensive range of buses, coaches, and minibuses. By connecting dealers and buyers globally, Truck1 facilitates the commercial vehicle trade, and its diverse catalog mirrors the international profile of the CIBE.About CIBEThe Shanghai International Bus Exhibition (CIBE) is an annual trade show dedicated to promoting technological advancement and business development within the global bus and coach industry. It serves as the primary exchange platform for market players focusing on new energy technologies, intelligent driving, and urban mobility solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.