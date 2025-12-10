Green Tech & Sustainability Market to Hit $74.64 Bb by 2030 at 21.9% CAGR

Growing demand for eco-efficient solutions is accelerating the adoption of green technologies across industries, driven by regulations and rising ESG priorities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain) and Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting, Air & Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030, The global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at USD 10.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.The Green Technology and Sustainability Market is witnessing significant momentum as industries shift toward low-carbon, resource-efficient solutions. Increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization, and the need to optimize energy consumption have pushed governments and businesses to adopt advanced green technologies. These include renewable energy systems, carbon footprint management tools, green data centers, sustainable materials, and smart environmental monitoring systems.In addition, rising ESG investments, circular economy initiatives, and stringent regulatory frameworks are accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, construction, and IT. In addition, rising ESG investments, circular economy initiatives, and stringent regulatory frameworks are accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, construction, and IT. As climate change impacts intensify, the market continues to expand with strong support from digital transformation, IoT integration, and clean energy innovations. These solutions help organizations monitor energy usage, improve supply chain transparency, and reduce waste, supporting data-driven sustainability strategies.Growing corporate responsibility and ESG commitments also play a major role. Companies are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, not only to meet regulations but also to enhance brand credibility, attract investors, and meet customer expectations for eco-friendly practices.High initial investment costs, however, continue to pose a challenge to widespread adoption—especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Infrastructure limitations, skill gaps, and the complexity of integrating green technologies into existing systems further add to market constraints.Despite these challenges, strong government support, declining renewable energy costs, and increasing consumer awareness present significant opportunities. High initial investment costs, however, continue to pose a challenge to widespread adoption—especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Infrastructure limitations, skill gaps, and the complexity of integrating green technologies into existing systems further add to market constraints.Despite these challenges, strong government support, declining renewable energy costs, and increasing consumer awareness present significant opportunities. New business models, such as carbon-neutral services, energy-as-a-service, and circular supply chains, are emerging and reshaping market growth potential. Among these, renewable energy and carbon management solutions account for the largest share due to growing decarbonization efforts.The green building segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of key sustainable construction trends such as Climate Resiliency, Green Star Certification, and LEED Certification. In contrast, the crop monitoring segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, fueled by the increasing use of AI- and IoT-based crop monitoring systems, particularly across emerging nations where digital agriculture is rapidly gaining traction.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America dominated the green technology and sustainability market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. This dominance is supported by the rising number of green building projects and the deployment of low-emission smart device networks in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is set to record the highest growth rate, driven by supportive government policies encouraging green technology adoption and strong uptake of advanced frontier technologies. These developments are fostering economic diversification, job creation, and expanded access to new market opportunities across the region. The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Green Technology and Sustainability Industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) generated the highest revenue in 2020.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.• Depending on application, the green building segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

