JETOUR Launches G700, Marking Strategic Entry into Global Premium Off-Road Market

G700 Global Launch A Tribute to Classics

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Debut of First G-Series Model Combines Hybrid Power, Intelligent Systems, and Rugged CapabilityOn November 18, JETOUR held the global launch of the G700 in Dubai at the Bab Al Shams Arena under the theme “BEYOND THE HORIZON”– JETOUR, the rapidly expanding automotive brand, has officially launched the G700, the inaugural model of its new premium G Series, in global markets. The vehicle is positioned as a hybrid-powered off-road SUV, aiming to compete in the established premium off-road segment with a focus on electrified powertrains and intelligent technology.The launch represents a significant strategic step for JETOUR, which has achieved over 2 million cumulative sales since its 2018 inception primarily through its “Travel+” SUV family. The introduction of the G700 signals the brand's move from volume growth to technological brand elevation."The G700 is the first model of the G Series," stated Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International. "With extreme off-road performance, excellent safety protection, a premium-level comfort experience, and intelligent functions that reduce driving difficulty, the G700 sets a new standard for premium off-road vehicles and brings users a new off-road experience."Engineering and Technology SpecificationsThe G700 is built on a reinforced ladder frame, constructed using a 10,000-ton hydraulic integrated molding process. JETOUR claims the chassis achieves a torsional stiffness exceeding 10,000 N·m/deg. The vehicle retains core off-road hardware, featuring a three locking differential system (front, center, rear) with a stated lock-up torque exceeding 20,000 N·m and a response time of 20 milliseconds. The system has undergone 1 million cycle durability validation.Powertrain duties are handled by the Super Hybrid iDM-O system. It delivers a combined output of 665 kW (904 horsepower), enabling a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 4.6 seconds for the nearly 3-ton vehicle. JETOUR cites a maximum thermal efficiency of 45.95% and a fuel consumption figure of 8.95 L/100km under a low state of charge (SOC).A key focus is the integration of intelligent systems to manage off-road complexity. The all-new XWD smart 4WD system incorporates 14 pre-set driving modes. Its one-touch “X Mode” uses vehicle sensors to automatically adjust powertrain, chassis, and body systems for terrains like sand, snow, and rock."The G700 redefines the standard of premium off-roading with intelligence---making off-roading easier, with less complex operation," added President Ke Chuandeng.Interior and Connected FeaturesThe cabin is appointed with NAPPA leather seats featuring a 14-layer structure with 320,000 perforations and a 21.2 mm comfort layer. The vehicle employs Smart CDC damping with an active air suspension system that scans the road surface 1,000 times per second. A Lexicon premium audio system and a four-screen interactive cockpit are standard.Strategic Context and Future DirectionThe launch coincides with JETOUR's efforts to build a more premium brand image. The company has established 10 global R&D centers, 19 overseas KD factories, and a network of over 2,000 sales and service outlets across 91 countries.Beyond commercial sales, JETOUR is positioning the G700 for purpose-driven roles. The vehicle has been deployed as an official support vehicle for scientific expeditions in China's Hoh Xil region, operating above 4,000 meters. The brand has also entered a strategic partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Africa and collaborated with Discovery Channel on conservation documentaries.The G700 is now available for order in select international markets, with regional availability and pricing to be announced locally.About JETOUR:JETOUR, established in 2018, is an automotive brand focused on the “Travel+” lifestyle. It has reached cumulative global sales of over 2 million units in seven years, with a presence in markets across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The brand operates a global network of R&D, manufacturing, and sales facilities.

