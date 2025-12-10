Dreamix Mobile Boarding Solution Enables an Airline to Maintain Operations During Major European Airport Cyberattack

Dreamix's independent mobile platform processed 21,000+ passengers smoothly while major airlines faced ransomware chaos and widespread disruptions.

SOFIA, 1000, BULGARIA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a ransomware attack crippled check-in and boarding systems across major European airports in September 2025, one airline continued normal operations thanks to Dreamix's mobile boarding platform. While airports including Heathrow, Brussels, Berlin, and Dublin faced widespread flight cancellations and delays affecting tens of thousands of passengers, Dreamix's client airline processed over 21,000 passenger boardings with minimal disruption.

The cyberattack, which occurred September 19-21, 2025, targeted a third-party boarding systems provider, causing what Reuters and The Independent described as ‘unprecedented chaos’ at European aviation hubs. The EU's cybersecurity agency ENISA confirmed the ransomware attack compromised critical airport infrastructure, forcing most airlines to revert to manual processes or face operational paralysis.

"The power of this mobile solution became crystal clear during the system outage," said Gary Kenny, Head of Aviation Solutions at Dreamix. "While airports were scrambling with backup laptops and hand-written boarding passes, our client's agents were already equipped with a more flexible, more reliable system."

During the crisis weekend, Dreamix's mobile platform saw a 10x increase in usage as the airline shifted operations away from compromised shared infrastructure. Ground agents used mobile devices to scan boarding passes, access real-time passenger lists, connect to independent printing peripherals, and manage passenger flow throughout terminals – maintaining processing speeds up to 1.5 times faster than traditional methods.

The platform's resilience stems from its infrastructure independence. Unlike airport kiosks that rely on centralized systems, Dreamix's solution operates through independent SDK and API connections, creating a distributed architecture with no single points of failure.

"The cyberattack exposed a critical vulnerability in aviation: over-reliance on centralized, fixed infrastructure," Kenny added. "Our mobile solution offers a different approach – giving airlines the flexibility to keep operating even when shared systems go down."

Key advantages demonstrated during the crisis include:

- Infrastructure independence: Complete separation from shared airport systems vulnerable to coordinated attacks

- Operational flexibility: Mobile agents can process passengers anywhere in terminals, not just at fixed desks

- Instant scalability: Additional devices can be deployed immediately as demand increases

- Enhanced security: Decentralized architecture limits attack surface and prevents cascading failures

For airlines and airports seeking resilient, flexible agent solutions that can adapt to unexpected crises, Dreamix offers consultation on implementing independent mobile platforms that maintain operational continuity regardless of infrastructure disruptions.

About Dreamix

Dreamix is a custom software development company founded 19 years ago in Sofia, Bulgaria, and part of Synechron. With approximately 270 employees, Dreamix provides enterprise software services to industry leaders across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, serving multiple sectors including aviation, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transportation & logistics, and RegTech. The company's aviation accelerators include Mobile Boarding, Group Check-In, and Lounge Management solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

