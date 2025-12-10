Mag Coupling Drive by Anhui Jinpeng Energy Saving Wins Silver in A' Furniture Industry Awards

Mag Coupling Drive

Innovative Builtin Louver Glass Window Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Accessory Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of furniture accessory design, has announced Mag Coupling Drive by Anhui Jinpeng Energy Saving as the Silver winner in the Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Mag Coupling Drive within the Furniture Accessory industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative design.The Mag Coupling Drive, a builtin louver glass window, aligns with current trends in the Furniture Accessory industry, which prioritize energy efficiency, user comfort, and seamless integration. Its unique features, such as the contactless permanent magnet transmission system and solar-powered wireless charging, offer practical benefits to users while advancing industry standards and practices.The Mag Coupling Drive stands out in the market for its innovative combination of protection, durability, and intelligence. The permanent magnet transmission system allows for easy control of the louver without intricate wiring, while the external motor and solar-powered charging technology eliminate the drawbacks of exposed wiring. The design also offers excellent sealing, thermal insulation, water tightness, and noise reduction, ensuring a consistently comfortable indoor environment.This recognition from the A' Furniture Industry Awards serves as motivation for Anhui Jinpeng Energy Saving to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore energy-saving and environmentally friendly solutions in the field of furniture accessories, potentially influencing industry standards and practices.Mag Coupling Drive was designed by a talented team at Anhui Jinpeng Energy Saving, including Dawei Liu, Wenzhog Zhang, Rui Sun, and Xiaoqing Huang, who collaborated to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Mag Coupling Drive and its designers at:About Anhui Jinpeng Energy SavingEstablished in November 2015, Anhui Jinpeng Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in energy-saving and environmental protection material technology research and development, door and window manufacturing, installation, curtain wall, and glass manufacturing and processing. The company holds 40 patents, with 4 authorized invention patents, and its leading product, green energy-saving doors and windows, holds a market share of about 78%.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award seeks to drive forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://furnitureaccessoryawards.com

