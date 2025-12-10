Covasant Earns Google Cloud Partner Status in Build Engagement Model & Expands AI Portfolio to Google Cloud Marketplace

Covasant introduces konaAI on the Google Cloud Marketplace, outlining a road map of enterprise-ready offerings for compliance, risk & operational intelligence.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covasant Technologies, a leading agentic AI-powered Services-as-Software company, today announced that it has become a “Partner Level Partner” for the ‘Build Engagement Model’ in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, complementing its existing designation as a Partner Level Partner for the ‘Service Engagement Model’.

This achievement underscores Covasant’s commitment to co-innovation and accelerates its ability to deliver AI-driven solutions across enterprise risk, compliance, and operational intelligence.

Becoming a ‘Build Partner’ in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program validates Covasant’s technical expertise in developing cloud-native, AI-powered solutions on the Google Cloud infrastructure. Covasant’s expanded collaboration with Google Cloud unlocks significant benefits for customers, such as:

1. Faster Procurement: Enterprises can purchase Covasant solutions directly through the Google Cloud Marketplace with consolidated billing and governance.

2. Financial Advantages: Purchases count toward Google Cloud committed spend, helping customers optimize budgets.

3. Joint Innovation: Covasant and Google Cloud will collaborate on initiatives that help accelerate the adoption of AI-powered compliance and risk solutions.

AI Portfolio Expansion

Covasant has made konaAI, the first solution in its AI portfolio, available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Built on Google Cloud, konaAI delivers continuous fraud risk intelligence across vendor, employee, and customer ecosystems, helping compliance, audit, and risk teams detect anomalies, streamline workflows, and accelerate investigations in real time. By making konaAI available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, Covasant enables enterprises to adopt advanced risk analytics with simplified procurement and governance.

Covasant’s broader AI portfolio includes solutions that will soon be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, designed to address critical enterprise challenges:

1. Covasant Agent Management Suite (CAMS): A governance-first platform for designing, deploying, and managing intelligent agents at scale.

2. Investment Agent: Powered by Google’s Gemini LLMs, enabling financial teams to model scenarios and make data-driven investment decisions with speed and precision.

3. Safety Agent: A GenAI-powered assistant that transforms static SOPs into actionable insights for improved compliance and incident prevention.

4. Unified Security Solutions: Delivering end-to-end cyber resilience through AI-driven automation, real-time threat detection, and orchestrated response.

“Our Partner level partner status in the Build engagement model deepens our collaboration with Google Cloud, reflects our technical excellence, and opens new avenues for innovation,” said Arghya Bhattacharya, Chief Partner Officer, Covasant. “Our AI portfolio is designed to help enterprises automate decision-making, strengthen compliance, and drive measurable outcomes at scale,” added Arghya.

“Bringing Covasant’s AI portfolio to the Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company’s konaAI solution and other planned offerings on Google Cloud’s trusted global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “Covasant can now securely scale and support enterprises using its AI-driven solutions to help transform compliance, risk, and operational intelligence,” added Dai Vu.

About Covasant Technologies

Covasant Technologies is an emerging global leader in delivering Agentic AI-led services that address complex, industry-specific challenges. Through its pioneering Services-as-Software model, Covasant brings together capabilities in data engineering, digital and cloud, AI engineering, and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) to help global enterprises automate decision-making, simplify operations, and move faster, thus delivering measurable outcomes and meaningful transformation. With offices in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, London, Dubai, and Hyderabad, Covasant delivers scalable, autonomous solutions that intelligently orchestrate business processes and generate actionable insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

