Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,693 in the last 365 days.

American Beef Jerky Revolution Hits Las Vegas: Stetson Country Christmas Fans Flock to Prime Cuts Jerky

Where the wild ones roam, Prime Cuts brings the beef! Cowboy Christmas just got a whole lot tastier!

Prime Cuts is living it up at Cowboy Christmas! Bold, fun, and a little rebellious with our premium beef brisket jerky.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The jerky revolution is here, and it's made in America. Stetson Country Christmas is abuzz with excitement as fans line up to get their hands on Prime Cuts Jerky, the undisputed leader in premium beef jerky.

With the global jerky market projected to reach $7.69 billion by 2032, Prime Cuts Jerky is at the forefront of this movement, championing American ranchers and the country's beef industry. Their commitment to quality is evident in every bite, with USDA Prime beef brisket, the top 3% of beef in America, ensuring every piece is tender, flavorful, and quintessentially American.

"People are standing in line because they know Prime Cuts Jerky is the best," said a vendor at the event. "It's a no-brainer - American-made, clean labels, and a taste that's unmatched."

Prime Cuts Jerky is changing the narrative for American beef, one bite at a time. With no nitrates, MSG, or preservatives, it's the perfect snack for country music fans, rodeo enthusiasts, and anyone who loves the American West.

Event Details:d

- When:_ December 4-14, 2025
- Where:_ Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas
- Time:_ 9am-5pm daily
- Admission:_ Free

Join the movement and experience the best of American beef. Visit Prime Cuts Jerky at Stetson Country Christmas and taste the difference for yourself.

Shawn Adamson
Prime Cuts Jerky
+1 917-242-1141
shawn@powerbrandsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Beef Jerky Revolution Hits Las Vegas: Stetson Country Christmas Fans Flock to Prime Cuts Jerky

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more