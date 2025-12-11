American Beef Jerky Revolution Hits Las Vegas: Stetson Country Christmas Fans Flock to Prime Cuts Jerky

Prime Cuts is living it up at Cowboy Christmas! Bold, fun, and a little rebellious with our premium beef brisket jerky.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The jerky revolution is here, and it's made in America. Stetson Country Christmas is abuzz with excitement as fans line up to get their hands on Prime Cuts Jerky, the undisputed leader in premium beef jerky.With the global jerky market projected to reach $7.69 billion by 2032, Prime Cuts Jerky is at the forefront of this movement, championing American ranchers and the country's beef industry. Their commitment to quality is evident in every bite, with USDA Prime beef brisket, the top 3% of beef in America, ensuring every piece is tender, flavorful, and quintessentially American."People are standing in line because they know Prime Cuts Jerky is the best," said a vendor at the event. "It's a no-brainer - American-made, clean labels, and a taste that's unmatched."Prime Cuts Jerky is changing the narrative for American beef, one bite at a time. With no nitrates, MSG, or preservatives, it's the perfect snack for country music fans, rodeo enthusiasts, and anyone who loves the American West.Event Details:d- When:_ December 4-14, 2025- Where:_ Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas- Time:_ 9am-5pm daily- Admission:_ FreeJoin the movement and experience the best of American beef. Visit Prime Cuts Jerky at Stetson Country Christmas and taste the difference for yourself.

