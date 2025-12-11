2talk Wins Third Consecutive Cloud VoIP Excellence Award – Proof Small Businesses Don't Need Big Telecom to Get Results

Three-Peat: 2talk Wins Third Consecutive Cloud VoIP Excellence Award

2talk Honored Once Again For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

We're not trying to be the loudest voice in the room, we're trying to be the clearest. Apparently, that matters. Enterprise-grade communications without the enterprise-grade headaches or price tags.” — Dot Johnstone

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here's the thing about consistency: it's boring until it isn't. While flashy telecom giants burn through marketing budgets convincing businesses they need the "next big thing," 2talk just keeps doing what it does best – delivering rock-solid cloud communications that actually work. And for the third year running, INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine has noticed, awarding 2talk the 2025 Cloud VoIP Excellence Award Three Years. Three Awards. Zero Compromises."We're not trying to be the loudest voice in the room," said Dot Johnstone, CEO of 2talk. "We're trying to be the clearest. And apparently, that matters. This third consecutive award isn't just a trophy for our shelf – it's validation that our customers are getting what they pay for: enterprise-grade communications without the enterprise-grade headaches or price tags."While publicly traded telecoms navigate quarterly earnings calls and shareholder expectations, 2talk has been quietly building something different: a communications platform that treats small and medium businesses like they actually matter. Because they do.The Real Cost of "Enterprise"Here's what 2talk's customers already know: you don't need a Fortune 500 budget to sound like a Fortune 500 company. With typical phone bill reductions of 60-80%, advanced features like AI-powered call transcription, auto-attendants, and unified communications built right in, 2talk proves that "affordable" and "powerful" aren't mutually exclusive.No hidden fees. No surprise charges when you hit some arbitrary call threshold. No talking to a different support person each time who has to "pull up your account." Just transparent pricing and a team that knows your name.Why Independent Matters"The big players have their place," Johnstone continued. "But when you're small business number 847,293 in a publicly traded company's customer database, you're a line item. With 2talk, you're a relationship. When something breaks at 2 AM, you're not navigating a phone tree designed by someone who's never actually used a phone tree. You're talking to someone who can actually fix it."This award marks 2talk's consistent presence among cloud communications leaders, but the company's focus remains laser-sharp on the businesses that power America's economy – the medical practices, accounting firms, restaurants, schools, and service businesses that need communications to just work, every time.Technology That Works for Business, Not the Other Way Around2talk's cloud PBX platform combines sophisticated routing, mobile integration, video conferencing, and collaboration tools in a package designed for actual humans to use. No IT degree required. No expensive on-premise hardware gathering dust. No vendor lock-in forcing you to use subpar features because "it's all integrated.""We've served over 10,000 customers because we understand something fundamental," said Johnstone. "Business owners don't wake up excited about their phone system. They wake up excited about their business. Our job is to make sure their communications never get in the way of that."The Award That Keeps Coming Back“Congratulations to 2talk for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cloud VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. 2talk has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.Consistency. There's that word again. In an industry built on hype cycles and acquisition headlines, 2talk's three consecutive awards tell a different story: reliability wins. Quality wins. Treating customers like partners wins.About 2talk2talk has been delivering crystal-clear VoIP and cloud PBX solutions to US businesses since 2008. The company specializes in making enterprise-grade communications accessible to businesses that are too busy actually running their operations to become telecommunications experts. With transparent pricing, genuine support, and a platform that scales from two phones to two hundred, 2talk serves as the communications backbone for thousands of businesses across the United States.2talk’s AI Voice Agent platform will debut in Q1 2026.

