Real Estate Forum Launches Leander x Austin Chapter to Connect Builders and City Leaders

Real Estate Forum (REF) Leander x Austin Chapter Where relationships turn into projects, projects turn into communities, and communities turn into long-term value. Five Central Texas civic and business leaders standing together at the Real Estate Forum (REF) Leander x ATX Chapter event, including a local real estate developer and investor, a Williamson County Precinct 2 commissioner candidate, and a Leander City Council member. Ravi Polishetty, founder of Real Estate Forum (REF), speaks from the City of Leander podium, sharing his vision for bringing real estate development, innovation, technology, and people together in one room across all 50 states.

Real Estate Forum (REF) brings together developers, investors, builders, and public officials to collaborate on smart growth, infrastructure, and innovation.

REF events are designed to facilitate open communication between the city and developers, reduce the fear of talking to city officials, and showcase our city's approachability and business interest.” — Michael Herrera - Council Member, Place 2

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CITY OF LEANDER AND REAL ESTATE FORUM HOST STRATEGIC DEVELOPER FORUM & NETWORKING EVENT, SHOWCASING A BLUEPRINT FOR CONNECTED CITIES

The City of Leander partnered with the Real Estate Forum (REF) Austin Chapter to host a high-impact Developer Forum & REF Networking Event on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Leander Activity Center, bringing together developers, builders, investors, and public officials to discuss growth opportunities in one of Central Texas’ fastest-growing cities.

Presented in partnership with the City of Leander and the Real Estate Forum (REF) Austin Chapter, the event was sponsored by TX Sparks Construction, TX Sparks Luxury Homes, SuperConstruct, and DECCAN® Stones.

Guided by the vision of Ravi Polishetty, founder of REF Events and TX Sparks Construction and strategic partner with SuperConstruct, the event was designed as an essential organizational meeting model—showing how cities in Texas, across the nation, and around the globe can bring stakeholders together to connect, collaborate, and build smarter communities.

Powerhouse Opening, Leander Leadership at the Center, and a Strong Community Close

The evening opened with remarks by event host, Lillian Powell, who welcomed guests, introduced the partners behind the event, and set the tone for a collaborative, forward-looking conversation about Leander’s future.

Held from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 11880 Hero Way W., Suite 600, the forum featured a city-led presentation on Leander’s growth trajectory, infrastructure investments, and development-ready sites, followed by a Real Estate Forum networking reception designed to foster strategic connections between the public and private sectors.

“Leander is at a pivotal moment in its growth story,” said Councilmember Michael Herrera, who helped champion the joint event concept. “By bringing our development community, partners, and problem-solvers into one room, we’re not just talking about the future of Leander—we’re actively shaping it together.”

City staff outlined current and future projects, transportation and mobility priorities, and opportunities around housing, commercial development, and employment centers. The program highlighted Leander’s position within the Greater Austin region and its appeal to employers, residents, and investors seeking long-term stability and quality of life.

At the center of the evening was Leander’s leadership team, providing direct access, clarity, and direction to the private sector.

The program concluded with heartfelt closing remarks from local resident and realtor, Soomin Kim, who thanked attendees, City of Leander staff, Real Estate Forum partners, and regional leaders for their commitment to thoughtful growth and collaboration. Kim emphasized the importance of keeping conversations going beyond a single event to ensure that public and private stakeholders remain aligned as Leander continues to grow.

Ravi Polishetty’s Vision: Connecting Cities, Builders, and Capital

Following the presentation, the REF Networking Event gave attendees direct access to builders, developers, lenders, service providers, and city representatives in an informal setting designed for meaningful conversations and deal-making.

“REF exists to connect the people who move real estate forward,” said Ravi Polishetty, founder of REF Events and TX Sparks Construction and strategic partner with SuperConstruct. “When cities, developers, and solution providers sit at the same table, we can streamline projects, reduce friction, and bring better communities to market faster. What we’re building here in Leander is a blueprint for how cities in Texas, across the country, and around the world can organize, communicate, and grow together.”

Through REF, TX Sparks Construction, and SuperConstruct, Polishetty is leading an ecosystem that links municipal leadership, private-sector innovation, and real estate capital—creating a repeatable framework for cities that want to move from isolated projects to an aligned, long-term vision.

Strategic Partners and Sponsors

The event was supported by industry partners including TX Sparks Construction, TX Sparks Luxury Homes, SuperConstruct, DECCAN® Stones, and other regional sponsors who work closely with builders, developers, and municipalities across Texas. Leading up to the forum, social and digital campaigns from REF and the City of Leander helped drive awareness and attendance across Central Texas.

Attendees left with new contacts, clearer insight into Leander’s development roadmap, and opportunities to participate in future projects and Real Estate Forum programs throughout Central Texas and the DFW region.

About the Real Estate Forum (REF)

Real Estate Forum (REF) is a professional platform that connects real estate developers, investors, builders, and industry partners through curated events, forums, and networking opportunities. REF’s Austin Chapter collaborates with cities, regional stakeholders, and private-sector leaders to spotlight growth markets, share market intelligence, and foster strategic relationships that drive sustainable development.

About the City of Leander

The City of Leander is a rapidly growing community in the Greater Austin region. Leander is committed to responsible growth, economic development, and a high quality of life through strategic planning, infrastructure investment, and collaboration with community and business partners.

About TX Sparks Construction & SuperConstruct

TX Sparks Construction is a Texas-based construction and development partner focused on high-quality residential and commercial projects, working closely with builders, cities, and investors. SuperConstruct is a construction management and payments platform that helps general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and municipalities streamline project workflows, improve transparency, and deliver projects more efficiently.

Media Contact

Real Estate Forum (REF)

Phone: 469-598-2558

Email: info@reforum.net

Website: reforum.net

