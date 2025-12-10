Glydr Foot Controller Begins Shipping so PC Gamers Will Now Have Extra Inputs at Their Feet

Front view of Glydr foot controller

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glydr™, a fully analog foot-operated controller for PC gaming, is now shipping in limited quantities from the company’s assembly facility at FlexEtc in Plano, Texas. Priced at $299, they are available while the launch inventory lasts at glydr.gg , with units shipping now in time for Christmas.Glydr is engineered to improve performance and make playing video games and VR more comfortable and fun during long gaming sessions. Designed for seated use, Glydr allows gamers to move awkward and repetitive actions to their feet. By emulating keyboard/mouse or gamepad, Glydr is fully customizable and works out of the box with the entire PC gaming library.“Games have piled more and more actions onto the keyboard and mouse and players have basically run out of fingers,” said John Warren, CMO and cofounder of Glydr. “Glydr gives you an additional set of inputs under your desk, so you can lean around a corner, feather a throttle, or manage abilities with your feet instead of fighting cramped keybinds.”Glydr Profiles can be configured by assigning up to 16 combinations of key inputs, mouse movement, joystick, and gamepad buttons allowing for everything from small camera adjustments to precise WASD + mouse movement control and can replace the need to hold keys down for long periods of time. One-minute explainer video on YouTube. Users love Glydr’s elegant design and sturdy construction. User gilberto posted “I'm loving the Glydr and all your work behind it!” Another user, PickledRickled, said “Really impressed with the build quality. I didn’t expect it to be so heavy duty.”Glydr is designed with ergonomics and accessibility in mind. Foot movements are natural and intuitive – plantarflexion, dorsiflexion, and slight eversion only. Players with RSI or other limitations on their ability to fully use hand controls can shift key functions to their feet, creating setups that are both more comfortable and more playable over long sessions. By combining analog pedals with customizable profiles, Glydr offers an alternative input option that can be tailored to individual needs.Glydr Control Panel allows players to create, save, and quickly switch between multiple profiles. Gamers can tune pedal sensitivity, dead zones, and bindings for different genres—racing, flight sims, first-person shooters, MMOs, or accessibility-focused layouts—so the same hardware can behave completely differently from game to game.Glydr enables gamers to separate movement from abilities in shooters, manage pedals and trims in simulators, and offload modifiers and utility keys in MMOs. Because Glydr shows up as a keyboard/mouse or gamepad, it drops into existing setups without special drivers, letting players experiment with new layouts in minutes.Glydr was the brainstorm of Rick Tett, CTO and cofounder, who had seen his nephew zipping around gracefully on a two-wheel hoverboard and he envisioned moving around in virtual worlds with the similar movements of the feet on a digital device. After securing numerous patents in major global markets, Tett was joined by Warren and Peter Bartnik, CEO, in forming the company and launching a Kickstarter campaign in early 2024, raising $85,000 from over 450 backers.About Glydr Galactic Holdings IncFounded in Plano, Texas in May 2023, Glydr builds high-quality gaming hardware that gives players new ways to interact with digital worlds. The company focuses on ergonomic design, accessibility, and precise, durable mechanics, starting with its flagship Glydr foot controller.

