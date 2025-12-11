Taelor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List in the Best Startups Category

AI styling and circular fashion modernize how men dress—more sustainably.

Taelor makes great style effortless so our consumer can focus on what really matters.” — Taelor Co-Founder and CEO Anya Cheng

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taelor is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best Startups category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.In response to the changes in consumer behavior and the evolution of key technologies like AI, Taelor aims to remove the friction from men’s outfitting. “Taelor makes great style effortless so our consumer can focus on what really matters,” stated Taelor Co-Founder and CEO Anya Cheng. “We are excited to be recognized as one of the Best Startups in business from Inc. for our unique men’s clothing rental subscription service powered by AI and real stylists.”In addition to making daily style more accessible, by renting instead of buying, Taelor’s consumers also get access to premium menswear without waste.“Every Taelor shipment helps reduce clothing production, consumption, and landfill impact,” said Taelor Co-Founder and COO Phoebe Tan. “We make confidence in style a more sustainable choice.”Now connected with more than 150 brands, Taelor enables premium fashion labels to enter the large U.S. circular fashion market and address an industry where significant portions of clothing end up in landfills. A recent statement from Shinkong Textile highlighted that Taelor’s model helps brand partners gather valuable customer insights to refine future collections and reduce production waste.According to McKinsey & Company’s The State of Fashion 2026 report, secondhand fashion is projected to grow two to three times faster than the firsthand market through 2027, driven by rising consumer demand and technology that enhances profitability for resale platforms. The company has been recognized as the Business Journal’s Most Innovative Startup in the Bay Area, nominated for the Silicon Valley Stop Waste Award and backed by top investors in Silicon Valley behind companies like NVIDIA.This holiday season, Taelor is joining forces with Rent the Runway for an offer for Rent the Runway members to receive an exclusive 10% off Taelor Menswear Rental Subscription Gift Card with code RTR. In early 2026, Taelor is partnering with Wefunder and will launch its first crowdfunding campaign. Follow @Taelor.style on Instagram or LinkedIn for early access and more details on upcoming partnerships.To see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business . And don’t forget to save time this season by giving the gift of a Taelor rental gift card About TaelorRanked among the top menswear clothing rental subscription service in the U.S. by GQ, Taelor simplifies daily life with professional styling, aided by AI, to ensure clients effortlessly look and feel their best. Our rental model promotes sustainability by extending garment lifespan. Taelor has been recognized by the Business Journal as one of the Top 15 Startups to Watch in the Bay Area.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.