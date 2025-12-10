Avalue Joins the Torizon Ecosystem

Avalue Joins the Torizon Ecosystem, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Security and EU CRA Compliance to MediaTek, Qualcomm, Rockchip, NXP, and x86 Platforms.

Avalue Joins the Torizon Ecosystem, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Security and EU CRA Compliance to MediaTek, Qualcomm, Rockchip, NXP, and x86 PlatformsStrategic collaboration with Radiantek and Geniatech integrates Torizon Cloud across a vast portfolio of SBCs and HMIs, simplifying compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)(Press Release - December 10th, 2025) — Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Toradex , Radiantek, and Geniatech to expand the Torizon Ecosystem across a broad range of hardware platforms. Avalue will offer Torizon OS, Torizon Connect, and Torizon Cloud on many of its SBCs, HMIs, and edge systems based on MediaTek, Qualcomm, Rockchip, NXP, and x86 SoCs, marking the first multi-company, cross-SoC expansion of Torizon. This collaboration enables customers to access secure lifecycle management, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) -ready vulnerability tracking, SBOM tooling, and reliable offline and remote OTA updates across diverse architectures and operating systems.Simplifying Security and EU CRA ComplianceAs the deadline for the EU CRA approaches, device manufacturers face mounting pressure to ensure long-term security. By integrating Torizon, Avalue provides its customers with an immediate solution for regulatory compliance.The Torizon platform features an integrated vulnerability manager that automatically monitors software stacks for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This tool, combined with Torizon’s ability to deliver secure patches, highly simplifies the complex requirements of the CRA, allowing Avalue customers to focus on innovation rather than regulatory hurdles.Avalue Technology: Leading the Expansion of the Torizon Ecosystem with Cross-Platform Integration CapabilitiesPhilip Chang, General Manager at Avalue Technology, stated:“Avalue's core strength lies in its cross-platform integration capabilities. By collaborating with Toradex, Radiantek, and Geniatech, we are expanding the reach of Torizon technology to encompass a broader spectrum of architectures, including ARM, x86, and AIoT. This will enable our customers to swiftly meet cybersecurity and software lifecycle requirements ahead of the 2027 Common Resilience Assurance (CRA) deadline. Leveraging Torizon Connect and Torizon Cloud, Avalue will continue to deliver unified, secure, long-term, maintainable software management solutions for global industrial and AI edge applications. This will help our customers enhance their competitiveness in the European market.”Daniel Lang, General Manager, Torizon replied:"We are thrilled to welcome Avalue to the Torizon Ecosystem. This collaboration proves that Torizon is a truly cross-platform solution, extending far beyond Toradex’s own hardware. Avalue is actively contributing to Torizon to bring platforms like Rockchip, MediaTek, and Qualcomm onboard, validating our vision: to provide a single, robust platform for updates, EU CRA compliance, and remote management that scales across any architecture. This is a game-changer for OEMs looking to standardize their software operations."Joint Partner Support: Driving Torizon into the Multi-Platform EraThis collaboration has received unanimous support from partners. Toradex CEO Samuel Imgrueth emphasized that Torizon's vision is to provide a more unified, secure and maintainable embedded software experience. This cross-platform partnership marks Torizon's official entry into a new phase featuring multi-SoC and cross-architecture capabilities. Radiantek emphasized that the comprehensive SBOM and update mechanisms of Torizon OS significantly reduce the deployment burden for ODM projects on the ARM platform under CRA 2027. , Geniatech highlighted that integrating Torizon Connect with Debian enables seamless connectivity between Rockchip platforms and Torizon Cloud, enhancing the efficiency of over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote maintenance. The four companies are jointly building a more consistent, secure, cross-architecture-extensible Torizon ecosystem to help global OEMs to navigate the technical and market challenges posed by CRA 2027 more easily.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

