NFGX Launches on Solana at $17,000 Market Cap; 51.75 Billion Tokens Burned 1,900+ Holders in the First Ten Minutes

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFGX, a groundbreaking Solana-based digital asset designed to bridge blockchain innovation with immediate, verifiable charitable impact, has officially gone live with an initial fully diluted market capitalization of approximately $17,000. This fair launch sets a new standard in transparency, security, and community-driven philanthropy, eliminating common risks like rugs, taxes, and insider control while delivering real-world change from day one.The launch unfolded with explosive momentum. Within the first ten minutes, NFGX amassed over 1,900 holders – a remarkable achievement for a Solana token at such a low entry point. The project's Telegram Group surged past 3,000 members overnight, fueled by organic raids, giveaways, and cross-community excitement. Early trading data revealed rapid wallet distribution, steady volume inflows, and seamless integration across Solana's ecosystem, signaling strong retail and institutional interest right out of the gate.At the core of this relaunch is an unshakeable commitment to trust and immutability. NFGX executed the following on-chain actions, all publicly verifiable via Solscan and Raydium:• 51.75 billion tokens (75% of total supply) added to the Raydium liquidity pool, creating deep, fair liquidity from the start• All liquidity provider (LP) tokens permanently burned, ensuring no possibility of withdrawal or manipulation• Complete renouncement of mint, freeze, and update authorities, making the contract 100% immutable and community-owned• Low Launch price of approximately $0.000000246 per token, positioning NFGX as one of the lowest starting capitalizations for any impact-focused token on Solana• 0% taxes on buys, sells, or transfers, enabling frictionless participation for all usersThese features collectively forge a "zero rug risk" environment, where investors can engage confidently without the pitfalls that plague many meme coins. The absence of transaction taxes maximizes value retention, while the burned LP and renounced contract lock in long-term stability, aligning incentives for sustainable growth.Charitable Impact: Already Changing Lives Unlike typical blockchain projects that relegate social good to vague roadmaps, NFGX has activated its philanthropic mission immediately. Drawing from the permanent 12% charity reserve (8.28 billion tokens), the project has begun funding initiatives in collaboration with Nonprofit For Good (NFG), and Lions Club with community governance via ensuring holders direct every dollar. This isn't hype – it's action, with transparent reporting including photos, videos, GPS coordinates, and receipts shared publicly.The inaugural deployments are already making waves:☀️ Solar energy for off-grid villages – Lighting up homes worldwide, bringing power to remote communities for the first time!💧 Clean water wells in drought-stricken areas – Saving lives daily with sustainable access to safe drinking water.🧒 Meals and gifts for kids – Starting with 150 kids THIS WEEK, including holiday support—photos dropping soon!🍞 School & Community feeding programs and education access – Nourishing young minds to foster better futures through nutrition and learning.🚨 Disaster relief and sustainable reforestation – Providing rapid aid and planting trees to rebuild resilient, greener ecosystems.These efforts were financed directly from the charity reserve and validated by early community input. Future allocations will be decided through DAO votes, empowering holders to shape global change while building their portfolios.Statement From NFGX Team “Our vision for NFGX is to redefine what a meme coin can achieve – explosive growth paired with exponential impact,” stated the NFGX team from Singapore's crypto community. “Launching at $17K with burned LP, a fully renounced contract, zero taxes, and charity projects already funded isn't just a milestone; it's a revolution. We've created the lowest-risk, highest-conviction entry on Solana, where every trade fuels real transformations.The X Factor is here: eXponential impact, eXcellence in transparency, eXtraordinary returns. Join us and be part of something that moons while making the world better.”The team highlighted upcoming milestones, including staking rewards in Q1 2026, IRS-compliant tax-deductible donations (potentially avoiding capital gains taxes, with 501(c)(3) approval expected soon), Tier-1 CEX listings by Q2, and over 20 verified projects funded by Q3. Ecosystem expansions like zero-fee trading on DunaDex.com (Q2 2026), a mobile wallet with fiat on-ramps, and profit-sharing from renewable energy partnerships further solidify NFGX's path to widespread adoption.Massive Airdrops Fuel Community Momentum The launch included instant airdrops to reward loyalty and broaden participation: a 2:1 drop to over 400 original holders from January 2025, task-based rewards for users who completed X challenges and submitted SOL wallets, and a cross-ecosystem airdrop to 4,000+ wallets from $BONK and $PNUT communities. This community-first approach has ignited viral growth, positioning NFGX as Solana's next breakout star.Accessing NFGXNFGX is now live for trading on Solana via Raydium and Jupiter. For real-time engagement and verification:• Raydium Trading Link: https://raydium.io/swap/?inputMint=sol&outputMint=NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvy • Live Chart: https://dexscreener.com/solana/NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvy • Solscan Contract: https://solscan.io/token/NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvy • Official Website: https://NFGXToken.com • Telegram Group: https://t.me/NFGXTokenChat • X (Twitter): https://x.com/viralexposureco • X Community: https://x.com/i/communities/1994813527757132073 • Donate Directly: https://NFGXToken.com/donate • Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571713137529 • Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1704970216729730/ Tokenomics (69 billion total supply)• 75% → Raydium liquidity (burned at launch)• 12% → Charity reserve wallet• 5% → Community rewards & airdrops• 5% → Marketing treasury (12-month vesting)• 2% → Core contributors (18-month vesting + 6-month cliff)• 1% → Early supporters (already distributed)Contract Address (verified & authorities revoked) NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvyMedia Contact:Email: NFGXToken@gmail.comWebsite: https://NFGXToken.com Hashtags for sharing #NFGX #CryptoForGood #SolanaChristmas #FairLaunch #LionsClubDisclaimer: Participation in NFGX involves financial risk. Token value may fluctuate. Charitable contribution benefits are subject to local tax law compliance. Consultation with qualified financial or tax professionals is recommended. This release is informational and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice.

