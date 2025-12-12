Anime Park Attraction 'Dragon Quest Island' Announces SNS Campaign: 'Lunar New Year Lucky Spin'

▲Guests immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Quest. ▲Onion Slime Plush

Campaign to Run from February 16, 2026, Inviting Visitors to Celebrate the Lunar New Year on Awaji Island

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori, located within the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park, will host a limited-time SNS campaign “Lunar New Year Lucky Spin” from February 16, 2026, to March 6, 2026. The campaign is intended for international Dragon Quest fans visiting Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday, offering an opportunity to experience the Dragon Quest Island experience: The Great Demon King Zoma and the Island of Beginnings even more.

During the campaign period, guests can participate in a prize roulette game by posting photos or videos taken during their adventure at Dragon Quest Island on their personal social media accounts. Participants will have the chance to win exclusive original merchandise, including items such as the “Onion Slime Plush” and the “Adventure Log Clear File”.

Visitors are invited to capture and share their experiences on social media for an opportunity to receive limited-edition goods from Dragon Quest Island.

Awaji Island is easily accessible—approximately one hour by direct bus from Kansai International Airport—making it an ideal destination for travelers exploring the Kansai region during the Lunar New Year. Experience the attractions and activities available at Dragon Quest Island.

Overview of the SNS Campaign “Lunar New Year Lucky Spin”

Campaign Period

February 16 (Mon) – March 6 (Fri), 2026

Eligibility

Guests who enter the Dragon Quest Island attraction.

Location

General Shop “Yorozuya,” Castle Town of Onokogard

Inside Dragon Quest Island

Fee:

Free (Entry to the attraction requires a separate admission ticket)

Campaign Details

Guests who post photos or videos taken during their adventure at Dragon Quest Island on their social media accounts and present the post to staff at the designated location will be eligible to participate in a roulette-style prize game. Participants can win exclusive original merchandise from Dragon Quest Island.

Prizes

First Prize: “Onion Slime Plush”

Second Prize: Decorative Eraser

Third Prize: Adventure Log Clear File

Official Website

https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/?utm_campaign=pr

About “Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon King Zoma and the Island of Beginnings”

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that blends real-world environments with digital elements to recreate the world of Dragon Quest. Visitors become the protagonists of an original story, embarking on an adventure that allows them to fully immerse themselves in the universe of the series.

To celebrate the release of the HD-2D version of Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, the attraction has revived “Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon King Zoma and the Island of Beginnings,” which was widely popular upon its debut in 2021. Beginning October 5, 2024, the attraction features an enhanced experience centered on the world of the Loto series, including updated side quests, exclusive merchandise, and themed food offerings.

For more information, visit the official website:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/?utm_campaign=pr

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

