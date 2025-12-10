AR Ventures Announces New Advisory Offering for Small- and Micro-Cap IPOs on Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange

IPO

Led by serial entrepreneur, VC and IPO expert Alexander Rugaev, the practice advises tech founders considering U.S. public listings.

An IPO is not an exit — it’s the moment a founder finally steps into their true scale.” — Alexander Rugaev

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AR Ventures (the “Firm”), a Dubai-based advisory platform focused on public-markets strategy for technology companies, today announced the establishment of a dedicated advisory practice for small- and micro-cap initial public offerings (IPOs) and direct listings on U.S. exchanges, including the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The practice is led by Alexander Rugaev, a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and IPO expert known for advising fast-growing companies in artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech and enterprise software. The offering is designed for founder-led businesses that have achieved commercial traction but face limited access to traditional late-stage private capital.

“An increasing number of technology companies are seeking alternatives to multi-stage private fundraising rounds,” said Alexander Rugaev, Founder of AR Ventures. “Our objective is to provide issuers with clear, institution-grade guidance on how small- and micro-cap listings on Nasdaq or NYSE can serve as viable pathways to capital formation while allowing founders to retain meaningful strategic control.”

Strategic Rationale

In recent years, global technology markets have seen growing demand for earlier access to public markets, increasing constraints on late-stage venture capital availability, and stronger investor appetite for specialized, revenue-generating issuers in emerging technology segments. As a result, small-cap and micro-cap IPOs—particularly on Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq Global Market and NYSE American—have become more relevant for companies with established revenue but modest scale. AR Ventures is launching this practice in response to consistent founder demand for professional, market-tested guidance on these pathways.

Client Profile

The Firm’s advisory services are designed for founder-led B2B or B2C technology companies with recurring revenue; businesses in the US$3–30 million annual revenue range; companies in AI, robotics, fintech, SaaS, industrial technology and infrastructure; issuers evaluating Nasdaq or NYSE small-cap listings, including micro-cap boards; and companies seeking cross-border U.S. listings from MENA, Europe or Asia. AR Ventures provides founder-aligned advisory and does not request board seats, equity stakes or governance rights.

Scope of Advisory Services

Strategic Assessment: Evaluation of IPO vs. direct listing vs. private capital alternatives; analysis of suitability for Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq Global Market, NYSE or NYSE American; review of governance, reporting readiness and regulatory considerations.

Capital-Markets Preparation: Recommendations on jurisdictional structuring, share-class configurations and voting frameworks; development of an institutional-grade equity narrative, financial profile and disclosure foundation; preparation of investor materials suitable for U.S. public-market investors.

Transaction Execution: Guidance on exchange selection, listing requirements and market expectations; coordination with U.S. and international counsel, auditors, underwriters and investor-relations advisers; support with valuation frameworks, offering structures and transaction timetables.

Post-Listing Support: Advisory on disclosure practices, investor communication strategies and regulatory obligations; planning for the use of listed equity in M&A and strategic transactions; ongoing review of capital-markets positioning and investor engagement.

Geographic Focus

The practice will initially concentrate on companies headquartered in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Europe and Asia. AR Ventures will support clients pursuing cross-border listings into the United States, collaborating with regional and global law firms, auditors and capital-markets advisers.

Engaging AR Ventures

Companies and investors seeking to evaluate small-cap and micro-cap IPOs or direct listings on Nasdaq or NYSE may request an initial consultation through:

AR Ventures – https://arventures.io

Alexander Rugaev – https://rugaev.com

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexrugaev/

About AR Ventures

AR Ventures is a Dubai-based advisory firm specializing in IPO consulting, capital-markets strategy and growth advisory for technology companies. The Firm partners with AI, robotics, fintech, SaaS and industrial-technology businesses seeking access to global public markets, including small- and micro-cap listings on Nasdaq, NYSE and other international exchanges. AR Ventures operates exclusively as a founder-side advisor. More information is available at https://arventures.io



About Alexander Rugaev

Alexander Rugaev is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and IPO expert with extensive experience in technology, capital formation and public-markets strategy. Based in Dubai, he advises founders on small- and micro-cap U.S. listings, cross-border structuring and post-IPO strategy, with a particular focus on maintaining founder control while accessing public capital. His insights are published at https://rugaev.com

and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexrugaev/

Legal Disclaimer:

