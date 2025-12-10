FrankieOne Announces Partnership With Gemini to Enhance Global Onboarding and Compliance Capabilities

FrankieOne announces a new global onboarding and compliance partnership with Gemini.

The partnership provides Gemini with unified onboarding and compliance infrastructure, supporting secure, seamless customer experiences across global markets.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FrankieOne , the unified onboarding and digital identity platform trusted by 250+ banks, fintechs and global financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with Gemini to provide the exchange with scalable onboarding and compliance infrastructure as it broadens its presence into additional international markets.FrankieOne’s platform connects regulated organisations to more than 350 global identity, fraud and AML services through a single API, enabling institutions like Gemini to build scalable, seamless and compliant onboarding strategies tailored to the requirements of each market. This capability aligns with Gemini’s commitment to regulatory clarity, trust and safety, and supporting a secure and transparent digital asset ecosystem worldwide.The announcement comes as the global digital-asset sector experiences renewed momentum, supported by clearer regulatory frameworks and increasing mainstream adoption. With more jurisdictions defining structured approaches to digital-asset oversight, exchanges are operating in a more predictable environment that enables long-term planning and responsible growth. As platforms broaden their international presence, they must continue to meet differing identity requirements, verification standards, sanctions obligations and customer due-diligence expectations, all while delivering a seamless onboarding experience for customers. FrankieOne provides the unified infrastructure needed to support this evolution, ensuring institutions like Gemini can maintain consistent, compliant onboarding and verification capabilities as they serve customers in new markets.FrankieOne provides Gemini with access to IDV, KYC, KYB, sanctions screening and fraud signals through a single integration, underpinned by a global network covering more than 180 markets.As global regulatory environments evolve, the need for scalable, adaptable onboarding and monitoring infrastructure continues to grow. Market nuances including Australia’s upcoming AML reforms, differing KYC standards across Europe, and varied sanctions and due-diligence expectations across APAC, require crypto exchanges to adopt frameworks that can adapt to jurisdiction-specific rules and workflows.Recent FrankieOne research underscores this challenge. In a survey of fraud and compliance leaders, only one in three respondents said they felt “very confident” their current systems could keep pace with next year’s regulatory and operational demands. This capability gap is driving demand for unified platforms that provide both scale and consistency across global onboarding workflows.A shared commitment to seamless, compliant crypto onboarding at scaleThe partnership reflects a shared commitment between FrankieOne and Gemini to deliver secure, efficient and seamless onboarding experiences aligned with local regulatory expectations. Gemini has emphasised the importance of meeting local regulatory expectations, maintaining trust and safety, and building long-term regulatory alignment, particularly in Australia, where the company recently strengthened its leadership and regional presence.“Digital assets are becoming part of the global financial fabric, and clearer regulatory guardrails are accelerating that transition,” said Simon Costello, Co-Founder and CEO of FrankieOne. “As exchanges like Gemini expand their presence across more jurisdictions, they need infrastructure that helps them navigate differing onboarding, verification and compliance requirements efficiently and consistently. Our role is to give them a single connection point to the identity, fraud and compliance infrastructure required to scale safely and consistently across regions.”“At Gemini, trust and safety guide everything we do,” said James Logan, Head of Australia at Gemini. “FrankieOne’s capabilities support our established compliance and onboarding systems, enabling us to continue meeting local regulatory expectations while offering customers a secure and efficient way to get started.”Designed for the future of global crypto expansionAs digital-asset adoption continues to grow and regulatory structures strengthen, exchanges are prioritising the infrastructure that allows them to scale securely and with confidence. FrankieOne continues to expand its global ecosystem to support this shift, reducing operational overhead, shortening launch cycles and providing institutions with the tools required to onboard users quickly and safely in any market.“Our mission is to help institutions scale globally with confidence,” Costello said. “Partnering with Gemini reinforces FrankieOne’s role as the infrastructure layer enabling global digital-asset platforms to expand quickly, securely and compliantly.”About FrankieOneFrankieOne is a unified onboarding and digital identity platform trusted by 250+ global financial institutions. The platform connects customers to more than 350 identity, fraud and compliance data sources via a single API, enabling seamless onboarding and market expansion through capabilities that cover more than 180 jurisdictions.About GeminiGemini is a global cryptocurrency exchange and custodian supporting customers across more than 70 countries. Founded in 2014, Gemini is committed to building a secure, compliant and transparent digital asset ecosystem worldwide, underpinned by strong regulatory engagement and a long-standing commitment to trust and safety.

