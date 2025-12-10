Anime Park Attraction 'MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori' Announces Returns for a Limited Winter Season

Event Scheduled from December 26, 2025 to January 12, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The limited-time attraction “MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori”, previously held at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park, concluded on November 3, 2025. Following strong support and continued interest from fans, the event is set to return for a special winter season from December 26, 2025, through January 12, 2026.

The revival will once again offer guests the opportunity to explore the expansive grounds of Nijigen no Mori in the item-gathering field adventure, as well as challenge large monster hunts using the items collected alongside their Palico companions. Collaboration food offerings, an exclusive merchandise shop, and the crossover program with Godzilla Interception Operation will also be reinstated.

All featured monsters from the previous run—Rathalos, Zinogre, Mizutsune, and Nergigante—will make a full return. The event provides another chance for guests who narrowly missed victory, as well as those who were unable to participate due to Hunter Rank requirements.

To commemorate the event’s return, two special campaigns will be offered:

One More Hunt Campaign

Guests who present their “Hunter Certificate” from a past visit to this collaboration event will receive one additional hunt with their purchased ticket.

Pro Hunter Photo Campaign

Guests who reach Hunter Rank 5 during the event period will receive a complimentary commemorative photo with a large monster—normally available for an additional fee.

As the winter holidays approach—and with the Monster Hunter series celebrating more than 20 years, alongside the release of a new title this year—Nijigen no Mori invites visitors to enjoy both their year-end and new-year hunts on Awaji Island, and create memorable experiences with friends and fellow hunters.

Event Overview: “MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori” – Winter Revival

Event Period

December 26, 2025 (Fri) – January 12, 2026 (Mon, national holiday)

Location

Nijigen no Mori, Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Overview

The popular hunting action game Monster Hunter returns to Nijigen no Mori with two training quests inspired by the game’s world: the Field Exploration experience and Large Monster Battle challenge. Limited-edition collaboration merchandise and themed food items, designed to evoke the atmosphere of the game, will also be available.

Operating Hours

10:00–19:00

Operating hours are subject to seasonal changes.

For the latest information, please refer to the official Nijigen no Mori website.

https://nijigennomori.com/en/monster-hunter/?utm_campaign=pr

©CAPCOM

