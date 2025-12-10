MERACH Announces 2025 Christmas Day Sale to Bring the Holiday Workout Home

Merach Workout At Home

From December 9–25, MERACH offers up to €350 off, bundle savings, extra clearance discounts, and double reward points on home fitness equipment.

This Christmas, we want home workouts to feel simple, quiet, and close to the people and spaces that matter most.” — MERACH Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERACH today announces its 2025 Christmas Day Sale, running from December 9 to December 25 across selected European markets. The event is designed to make it easier for people to continue training at home during the holidays, with clear and simple offers on treadmills, rowing machines, exercise bikes, and more.

Rather than treating fitness as a short-term promotion, the Christmas Day Sale focuses on helping customers build sustainable home training routines that fit naturally into family life and seasonal traditions.

Train at Home, Stay Close to What Matters

For many runners, cyclists, rowers, and walkers, winter often brings a familiar dilemma: continue training outdoors in the cold and dark, or pause progress until the weather improves. MERACH’s home fitness equipment aims to offer a third option—maintaining structured training at home, without having to give up the warmth and company of the household.

From smart rowing machines that simulate realistic resistance to compact exercise bikes suitable for apartments, MERACH’s portfolio is built for users who care about both performance and everyday practicality. The integrated MERACH app offers guided sessions, training plans, and performance tracking to help users stay consistent through the holiday period and beyond.

A Calm, Practical Approach to Holiday Fitness

The Christmas season is often full: family visits, shared meals, travel, and year-end responsibilities. MERACH’s approach is to make training something that can quietly blend into that rhythm rather than compete with it.

A rowing session in the corner of the living room, a short ride while dinner is in the oven, or a low-impact workout in the early morning can all become part of a normal day at home. Quiet magnetic resistance systems and space-conscious designs are intended to make this easier for people living in shared spaces or apartments.

Christmas Day Sale Overview (Dec 9–25)

During the Merach Christmas Day Sale period, customers can access exclusive benefits designed to support their winter training goals, including:

- Up to €350 Off & Bundle Savings: Significant discounts on top-selling treadmills, rowers, and bikes, plus 20% off the second item when purchasing two products.

- Extra Rewards & Clearance Deals: An additional 10% off clearance items and double reward points on all purchases to redeem for future savings.

Details of participating products and regional availability will be listed on the official campaign landing page.

Home Fitness for the Holiday Season and Beyond

The Christmas Day Sale sits within MERACH’s broader goal: to offer professional-feeling training experiences that fit into ordinary homes. From higher-intensity rowing and running sessions to low-impact cycling for daily movement, the equipment is intended to serve different fitness levels and stages of life.

By combining hardware with app-based guidance, MERACH aims to reduce some of the common barriers to consistency—such as uncertainty about what to do next, or difficulty tracking progress over time. The company sees the holiday period as a natural moment for people to reflect on how they want to move in the coming year, without pressure or unrealistic promises.

