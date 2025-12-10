Pet Travel Advisors Launches Pet Relocation Services Across the United States

Pet Relocation Services Across the US

New pet relocation service supports pet owners navigating domestic and international moves through major U.S. airports and international air hubs

Requirements for a domestic move from New York to California differ from those governing a relocation from Texas to the European Union or United Kingdom” — Alexander Kochas

SPRING VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Travel Advisors today announced the launch of its pet relocation services across the United States, providing structured planning support for households that need to move with their animals within the country, to Canada, or overseas. The service now supports itineraries through major U.S. airports including New York (JFK, EWR), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago (ORD), Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Atlanta (ATL), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), and additional regional gateways.Pet ownership is widespread in the United States and continues to grow. According to data from the American Pet Products Association’s 2024–2025 National Pet Owners Survey , summarized by the Insurance Information Institute, approximately 71 percent of U.S. households own at least one pet, with an estimated 68 million dogs and 49 million cats nationwide. This level of ownership, combined with domestic and international mobility for work, education, and family reasons, has increased the number of moves that require careful planning for animal transport.Pet Travel Advisors focuses on coordination rather than ticket sales. Typical cases involve multiple interdependent steps: selecting airline-compliant travel crates, securing veterinary documentation and health certificates, and, where required, obtaining endorsements from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export certificates. The company reviews routing options, airline policies, and destination import rules as part of each relocation plan.“Pet owners often discover that moving an animal involves a different set of rules than moving household goods,” said Alexander Kochas, Founder of Pet Travel Advisors. “This launch in the United States is intended to provide a transparent process that aligns flight options, documentation, and veterinary timelines so animals can travel in a safe and compliant way.”Recent industry research suggests that pet travel is becoming more common as owners seek to keep animals integrated into daily life and long-distance travel plans. Surveys of dog and cat owners in the United States indicate that many are tailoring their travel decisions to accommodate pets, including by car and by air. These trends have increased the need for clear guidance on airline policies, seasonal temperature restrictions, and destination regulations.Services now available to U.S.-based clients include:Planning for domestic pet travel between U.S. states and regions;Cross-border relocations between the United States and Canada;International travel coordination to destinations such as the United Kingdom, European Union member states, Latin America, and parts of Asia and Oceania;Guidance on airline-approved crates, including sizing, ventilation, and preparation procedures;Coordination with veterinarians for vaccinations, microchips, health certificates, and other documentation;Assistance with USDA endorsement processes where required for international travel;Review of destination import rules, including documentation timelines, rabies and microchip standards, and any quarantine or permit requirements;Ground transportation arrangements to and from airports in select metropolitan areas;Each relocation is assessed with consideration for the animal’s age, health status, species, and route characteristics, including carrier-specific policies and seasonal operating limits. Pet Travel Advisors prepares detailed timelines outlining veterinary visits, documentation submission dates, crate preparation steps, and flight schedules so that owners understand the sequence of tasks before departure.“Requirements for a domestic move from New York to California differ from those governing a relocation from Texas to the European Union or United Kingdom,” Kochas added. “The coordination process is designed to reflect those differences while maintaining a consistent focus on animal welfare and regulatory compliance.”As part of the U.S. launch, Pet Travel Advisors is establishing relationships with veterinary practices, relocation and moving firms, real estate professionals, and corporate mobility programs to support households organizing complex moves under time constraints. The company is also developing educational materials to help pet owners understand potential risks associated with incomplete documentation, non-compliant crates, or unsuitable routing, which can result in delays, additional costs, or changes to travel plans.The introduction of services across the United States is intended to support a more standardized approach to pet relocation planning, particularly for households that may be unfamiliar with the rules and procedures governing animal transport by air.About Pet Travel AdvisorsPet Travel Advisors is a pet relocation company that assists households in moving safely with their animals across the United States, to Canada, and to or from international destinations. The company provides planning support, documentation coordination, review of airline routing options, and selected ground transport arrangements for dogs, cats, and other companion animals, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and animal welfare. Further information is available at https://pettraveladvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.