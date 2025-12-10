Kansas City, Missouri – The 2025 Thanksgiving Soccer Camp sponsored by Kevin McManus Law gave families a welcoming place to gather and kids a chance to play during the holiday week.

The three-day event blended movement, teamwork, and excitement for children who wanted something active to do during their time off. Held November 24–26 at Kansas City Future Legends in Merriam, the camp welcomed participants ages five to 14 from throughout the community.

The Thanksgiving school break can leave parents searching for safe and affordable activities for their children. Support from the KML Charitable Foundation helped lower registration costs this year so more families could participate.

Camp pricing was set at $25 for one day, $35 for two days, and $45 for all three. Parents said the reduced cost helped their households during a hectic holiday stretch and offered real peace of mind.

During the camp, the KML Abogados de Accidentes team met with Spanish-speaking families, shared helpful resources, and provided free water bottles and drawstring backpacks to all participants.

Kids took part in indoor training sessions, skill-focused drills, and a variety of games led by Playmakers Academy coaches. The program focused on confidence, teamwork, and fun for athletes of every experience level, creating an energetic environment that kids enjoyed throughout the holiday week.

The KML Charitable Foundation remains committed to strengthening Kansas City through youth sports, education, and meaningful community partnerships.

The success of this camp reflected the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support programs that give local kids opportunities to grow, stay active, and feel connected to their community. The Foundation plans to continue expanding partnerships that help families access meaningful experiences like this one.

Stay tuned for future camps, scholarships, and community projects that uplift and support families across Kansas City.

Kevin McManus Law Injury & Disability Attorneys is part of the Kansas City community and focused on helping people move forward after harm or loss. The team draws on more than 75 years of combined experience and works to uphold the safety standards that families depend on. The firm believes in empowering clients through education and open communication. Along with strong legal representation, the team provides free books, reports, and resources to help people understand their rights and make informed decisions about their cases. This commitment reflects the firm’s view that knowledge can help restore stability after an injury or loss. Whether advocating for clients or contributing to community initiatives, the firm remains dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the families it serves.

Kevin McManus Law Injury & Disability Attorneys

1100 Main Street, Suite 2300 Kansas City, MO 64105

(816) 441-4495

maria@kevinmcmanuslaw.com

https://www.kevinmcmanuslaw.com/

Press Contact : Maria Garcia

