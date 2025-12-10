Vaunt Gallery hires high profile art historian and gallery operations specialist John Haas as Managing Director

John Haas Welcome to Vaunt Gallery

WOODENVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaunt Gallery, a new contemporary art gallery set to bring globally curated, future-facing art to the Pacific Northwest, today announced the appointment of John Haas as Managing Director. In this role, Haas joins the leadership team and will oversee the launch, day-to-day management, and strategic growth of Vaunt Gallery.Haas will work closely with founder and curator Vincent Ball to shape the gallery’s curatorial program, manage artist relationships, and build a best-in-class collector experience both locally and internationally. His responsibilities will include leading gallery operations, develop exhibition programming, and foster partnerships across the arts, design, and tech communities.“John brings a successful record in the art industry and the perfect blend of strategic thinking, operational excellence, and deep historical knowledge of contemporary art and artist,” said Vincent Ball, Founder and Curator of Vaunt Gallery. “As we prepare to open Vaunt Gallery, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that every detail—from how we engage our artists to how we welcome collectors into the space—reflects our vision for a truly elevated and immersive gallery experience.” “John immediately elevates the Vaunt Gallery brand!”As Managing Director, Haas will drive the planning and execution of Vaunt’s opening and inaugural exhibitions, while building the systems and structure to support long‑term growth. He will also play a key role in refining the gallery’s artist roster, shaping programming around studio visits, talks, and collector events, and extending Vaunt Gallery’s presence across major art destinations and fairs.“I’m thrilled to join Vaunt Gallery at such a pivotal moment,” said John Haas, Managing Director of Vaunt Gallery. “Vaunt is committed to championing bold contemporary artists and creating meaningful connections between their work and collectors. I’m excited to help build a gallery that not only showcases exceptional art, but also cultivates an environment of curiosity, conversation, and long-term relationships.”Vaunt Gallery is currently in development in Woodinville, Washington, with plans to showcase a curated roster of emerging and established contemporary artists from around the world. The gallery will focus on immersive, concept-driven experiences that resonate with the region’s dynamic community of collectors, innovators, and cultural leaders.About Vaunt GalleryVaunt Gallery is a contemporary art gallery based in Woodinville, Washington, dedicated to discovering, curating, and showcasing compelling contemporary artists from around the world. With a focus on immersive experiences, thoughtful curation, and deep artist–collector relationships, Vaunt Gallery aims to become a premier destination for future‑facing contemporary art on the West Coast.Media Contact:Vaunt GalleryEmail: info@vauntgallery.comPhone: 425-802-3294Website: www.vauntgallery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.