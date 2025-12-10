Winner 1st place Best Bizcochito Baker 2025 Ronnie Carillo from Chama NM and Winner 1st place of Youth category Sedona Lucero from Pagosa Springs

The Winter Market brings Chama together to celebrate the 2025 Best Bizcochito Baker winners and the rich cultural traditions of Northern New Mexico.

We’re proud of every baker and grateful for the artists, organizations, and neighbors who showed up—events like this prove that community is Chama’s greatest ingredient.” — Anita Massari

CHAMA, NM, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chama Valley Arts Announces the Winners of the 2025 Best Bizcochito Baker Competition A Heartwarming Celebration of Tradition at the December 6–7 Winter Market brought to you by Chama Valley ArtsDuring this year’s Winter Market on December 6–7 , the aroma of cinnamon, anise, and celebration filled the air as the community gathered to honor one of New Mexico’s most cherished traditions—our beloved State Cookie - Bizcochito.Chama Valley Arts is delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Best Bizcochito Baker Competition, an event made even more special by the laughter, artistry, and togetherness shared throughout the Winter Market weekend.All bizcochito samples were served anonymously in paper cupcake liners, each labeled with a number, allowing attendees to vote purely on taste, texture, and tradition—just the way community judging should be.ADULT BAKER CATEGORY1st Place Winner: Ronnie Carillo (Chama)Ronnie’s bizcochitos captured the true spirit of New Mexican baking—beautifully fragrant, tender, and made with love. His recipe brought back memories for many who tasted it, earning him the top honor.Participants & Cupcake Numbers- Barb Sanchez — #1 (2nd Place)- Molly Otero — #2- Horacio Cordova Jr — #3 (3rd Place)- Abelita McDonald — #4- Ronnie Carillo — #5 (1st Place Winner)- Mercedes Candelaria — #6- Teresa Cassador — #7- Carol Weaver — #8- Rachel Suh — #9- Bernadette Pacheco — #10YOUTH BAKER CATEGORY1st Place Winner: Sedona Lucero (Pagosa Springs)Sedona’s bizcochitos impressed voters with their delicate balance of spice and sweetness—a remarkable achievement for such a young baker with natural talent.Participants & Cupcake Numbers- Amelina Suazo — #1Y- Christopher Rutherford — #2Y (3rd Place)- Layna Sanchez — #3Y (2nd Place)- Sedona Lucero — #4Y (1st Place Winner)A Celebration Rooted in Tradition and CommunityThe 2025 Best Bizcochito Baker Competition reminded us of something timeless: food and art bring people together. Whether through a family recipe, a handmade gift, or a shared smile at the Winter Market, our community continues to show its heart.“We’re so proud of every baker and deeply appreciative of the artists and organizations who contributed to this event,” said Anita Massari, CEO of CVA. “The Winter Market felt like pure Chama—warm, welcoming, and full of creativity.”A Special Thank-You to Our Winter Market ArtistsThe Winter Market wouldn’t have been the same without the talented creatives who filled the rooms with color, craftsmanship, and inspiration. Their presence brought warmth and beauty to the entire weekend.Participating Artists & Organizations (Alphabetical Order):- CHAMA VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY- Chama Library- Danny Pacheco - Pacheco Blessings- Elizabeth Hanssard - Life EnMotion Jewelry and Wearable Art- Esperanza Vigil-Baros - Crochet By: Soleil- Estelle Vigil- Lorina Diaz-Gallegos - Gin Rose- Marti Waller - Santa Fe Art Quilts- Melissa Kirkendall - Little Village, Big Mountain- Ruben Hernandez- Ryan Smith - Plucky RamblersTheir dedication to the arts—and to our community—made this Winter Market truly unforgettable. We are deeply grateful for their presence and their spirit.About Chama Valley ArtsChama Valley Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity, culture, and community through visual arts, music, theater, writing, wellness classes, and youth programs. Located at 278 Maple Ave in Chama, CVA serves the entire Rio Chama region by offering opportunities for all ages to learn, express, and thrive.

