Saffire® Launches Game-Changing AI Assist Transforming How Events Build, Promote, and Sell Tickets Online
Revolutionizing Event Marketing With AI Tools Built Directly Into the Saffire Platform
With Saffire AI Assist, users can instantly:
-Create professional ticket-selling webpages from minimal input
-Automatically generate SEO titles and meta descriptions for Google
-Generate ready-to-send email marketing and social media posts with a single click
-Polish outdated site content with modern, sales-optimized copy
With Saffire’s full AI integration, users won’t have to learn any new software, consult copywriters, marketers, SEO experts, or ever leave their website to utilize the power of AI in selling more tickets.
“Research shows that the real barrier to people using AI is friction, not technology,” said Kendra Wright, founder of Saffire. “AI tools often require users to interrupt their current workflow and invest time in using new systems effectively, which discourages adoption. The solution is to integrate AI directly into the Saffire platform so clients can leverage AI capabilities without leaving their existing workflow.”
Leading the Industry into the Future
This new AI suite for integrated ticketing and websites, marketing, and SEO solidifies Saffire’s position as the premier technology innovator for the live events industry. Saffire’s AI Assist is available now to all clients.
About Saffire
Saffire is a ticketing software company that provides a powerful, integrated platform for ticketing, websites, and digital engagement, built specifically for fairs, festivals, venues, and destination organizations. With a commitment to innovation, intuitive design, comprehensive reporting, and the best U.S.-based support and training team in the industry, Saffire helps clients across North America increase ticket sales, boost visibility, and create meaningful online experiences with ease. Learn more at saffire.com.
