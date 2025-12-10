Saffire® Launches Game-Changing AI Assist Transforming How Events Build, Promote, and Sell Tickets Online

Revolutionizing Event Marketing With AI Tools Built Directly Into the Saffire Platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saffire, the industry leader in integrated ticketing and websites for events and venues, has launched Saffire AI Assist, a fully integrated AI tool that streamlines content and marketing tasks and helps events boost page visibility and ticket sales with lightning speed. AI is now completely embedded within Spark, Saffire’s powerful content management system, to help instantly generate polished webpage copy, SEO, email and social marketing content, without ever leaving an existing workflow.With Saffire AI Assist, users can instantly:-Create professional ticket-selling webpages from minimal input-Automatically generate SEO titles and meta descriptions for Google-Generate ready-to-send email marketing and social media posts with a single click-Polish outdated site content with modern, sales-optimized copyWith Saffire’s full AI integration, users won’t have to learn any new software, consult copywriters, marketers, SEO experts, or ever leave their website to utilize the power of AI in selling more tickets.“Research shows that the real barrier to people using AI is friction, not technology,” said Kendra Wright, founder of Saffire. “AI tools often require users to interrupt their current workflow and invest time in using new systems effectively, which discourages adoption. The solution is to integrate AI directly into the Saffire platform so clients can leverage AI capabilities without leaving their existing workflow.”This new AI suite for integrated ticketing and websites, marketing, and SEO solidifies Saffire’s position as the premier technology innovator for the live events industry. Saffire’s AI Assist is available now to all clients.Saffire is a ticketing software company that provides a powerful, integrated platform for ticketing, websites, and digital engagement, built specifically for fairs, festivals, venues, and destination organizations. With a commitment to innovation, intuitive design, comprehensive reporting, and the best U.S.-based support and training team in the industry, Saffire helps clients across North America increase ticket sales, boost visibility, and create meaningful online experiences with ease. Learn more at saffire.com.

