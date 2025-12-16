Charlie Puth, André 3000, and Tori Amos Among Leading Nominees for the 2025 Pianote Awards

Voting is live through Dec 21

Pianists across all genres, recognized as voting opens December 15 ahead of the January 29 global broadcast.

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pianote announces the nominees for the 2025 Pianote Awards , recognizing excellence in piano performance, composition, innovation, and inspiration across the global music community. Entering its third year, the Pianote Awards highlight artists who have shaped the piano landscape through creative impact, technical mastery, and cultural influence. Voting opens December 15 and closes on December 21.The awards span nine categories, including Pianist of the Year, Original Composition of the Year, and genre-specific recognitions for Pop, Classical, Jazz and more. Special honors such as Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year acknowledge artists whose work has resonated deeply with audiences and fellow musicians.This year’s nominees include an impressive cross-section of the modern piano world. Charlie Puth, known for his perfect pitch and chart-topping songwriting, returns with multiple nominations. André 3000 is recognized for his bold evolution into instrumental and ambient improvisation, while Tori Amos earns nominations for her continued influence as both a pianist and storyteller. Composer-performer Emily Bear, pianist-songwriter Ben Folds, and viral creator Andy Morris round out a nominee slate that blends virtuosity, creativity, and modern reach.Key Dates:* Voting: December 15–21, 2025* Broadcast: January 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM PT on the Musora platform and YouTubeWinners will be announced during a live broadcast on January 29, featuring special guest performances, community interactions, and commentary reflecting on the year’s most impactful piano moments. The Pianote Awards place particular emphasis on the relationship between artists and the global community of piano players, with the public vote serving as the primary factor in determining winners.Presented by Musora, the Pianote Awards support Pianote’s mission to make piano education accessible, inspiring, and connected to today’s musical landscape. Voting is now open at vote.pianote.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.