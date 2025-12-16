Anika Nilles, Zedd, and Mike Portnoy All Named Nominees in the 2025 Drumeo Awards as Voting Opened December 15

Voting is Live through Dec 21

Global drumming community invited to vote across 15 categories before the January 31 broadcast celebrating the year’s top performers and rising stars

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drumeo announces the nominees for the 2025 Drumeo Awards, the annual celebration recognizing outstanding contributions in drumming across recording, performance, innovation, and digital influence. Now entering its fifth year, the Drumeo Awards spotlight drummers who have shaped the musical landscape, whether through genre-defining work, groundbreaking technique, or viral impact. Public voting opens December 15 and closes at the end of the day December 21, inviting fans worldwide to help decide the winners.This year’s ballot spans 15 categories, including Drummer of the Year, Drum Performance of the Year, and a full slate of genre-specific awards including Rock, Metal, Country, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Pop. Additional honors highlight the growing influence of digital creators, with recognitions for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok Drummer of the Year.The 2025 nominees reflect a wide range of artistry and achievements. Anika Nilles, fresh off her appointment to the drum throne for Rush’s upcoming reunion performances, is among the year’s most closely watched nominees. Mike Portnoy returns to the spotlight as the beat keeper of Dream Theater, while Eloy Casagrande is recognized for a standout year of performances with Slipknot and beyond. Social media phenoms El Estepario Siberiano and Kristina Rybalchenko continue to redefine what online drumming can be, each earning nominations after a year of explosive audience growth. Even outside traditional drumming circles, multi-platinum artist Zedd makes an appearance on the ballot following his widely discussed performance challenge at the Drumeo studios.Key Dates:* Voting: December 15–21, 2025* Broadcast: January 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM PT on the Musora platform and Drumeo’s YouTube ChannelAll fans who cast a vote are automatically entered into a draw for $12,000.00 in drum gear and prizes, offering additional incentive for the community to participate. Winners will be revealed during a global broadcast on January 31, featuring special guests, live commentary, and performances celebrating drumming’s most influential players and most exciting newcomers.Presented by Musora, the Drumeo Awards continue to be one of the most prominent international recognitions for drummers, bringing together players, educators, creators, and fans in a shared celebration of the craft. Voting is open now at vote.drumeo.com

