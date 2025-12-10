Hometown Insurance Launches Expanded Edmond & Oklahoma City Insurance Services With Fast 30-Second Online Quote Tool

Kelly Uptain, Owner/CEO of Hometown Insurance Edmond Agency Oklahoma City, one of the fastest growing cities in America in 2025 Oklahoma City's emerging business districts

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hometown Insurance, an independent insurance agency based in Edmond, Oklahoma, today announced the launch of its upgraded digital presence and expanded local service offerings for homeowners, drivers, and small businesses throughout Edmond, Oklahoma City, Yukon, Piedmont, Guthrie, and the surrounding metro area.

The agency’s new website, https://www.hometownokc.com, features a 30-second quote experience that allows consumers to securely share their current policy information and receive competitive quotes from multiple top-rated carriers—without the usual long forms or confusing questions.

“People are tired of starting from scratch every time they shop for insurance,” said Kelly Uptain, Principal Agent at Hometown Insurance. “Our new process lets us pull their current coverage securely, review it line by line, and then shop the market for better options. It saves our clients time and usually saves them money too.”

As an independent agency, Hometown Insurance represents multiple national and regional carriers, offering:

Homeowners insurance for primary residences, rentals, and investment properties

Auto insurance for individuals and families

Personal umbrella policies for additional liability protection

Renters, condo, and landlord coverage

Small business and commercial insurance for local entrepreneurs

The new online experience is built around education and transparency. Visitors can explore dedicated pages for personal insurance, business insurance, and Oklahoma City–specific coverage, as well as a growing library of FAQs and resources that explain how deductibles, replacement cost, and liability limits really work in Oklahoma.

“Our goal is to combine small-town personal service with modern technology,” Uptain added. “Clients can start online in seconds, then work directly with a local agent who lives and works in the same communities they do.”

Hometown Insurance is also expanding its physical presence with a brand-new Edmond office location coming soon and service focus on key nearby markets, including Oklahoma City, Yukon, Guthrie, Piedmont, and surrounding suburbs.

About Hometown Insurance

Hometown Insurance is an independent insurance agency based in Edmond, Oklahoma, serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout the Oklahoma City metro. The agency shops multiple top-rated carriers to help clients find the right combination of coverage and value for home, auto, and business insurance, with a strong emphasis on personal service and renewal review.

Learn more at https://www.hometownokc.com

Media Contact

Kelly Uptain

Hometown Insurance Edmond

16362 Muirfield Place

Edmond, Oklahoma 73013

Website: https://www.hometownokc.com

Email: kelly@hometownokc.com

Phone: (405) 216-4979

